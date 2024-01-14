The new app launched by the founders of Instagram will cease to exist after just one year

#app #launched #founders #Instagram #cease #exist #year

As is well known, the artificial intelligence-based news collection application called Artifact was launched in early 2023 by the two founders of Instagram. However, it has now been revealed that the app only lived for one year: the end was announced by Kevin Systrom, the CEO of the company, in a blog post, HVG wrote.

According to him, the core of users liked Artifact, but due to the lack of market opportunities, future operation cannot be guaranteed. The case, according to experience, is not without precedent: the app has increasingly highlighted and sent notifications in recent weeks about user posts that criticized Artifact’s algorithm or operation. Out of line The government is proud of its achievements in the field of inflation

The shutdown has already begun, the blog post announcing the shutdown is still in a prominent place on the home page, and below it are reports from some newspapers. It is no longer possible to publish new comments and posts, but the news can still be read until the end of February, the paper adds.

It is emphasized that until then it is worth moving all saved articles to another service, because later it will no longer be possible to do so, and those who do not act in time will permanently lose their bookmarked items. In addition, it is worth noting that several interesting functions were added to the application during its short career, after an update, for example, it could even read the news in Snoop Dogg’s voice.

Also Read:  iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it

DO NOT MISS IT

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Famous Russian writer Boris Akunin is recognized as a “foreign agent” in Russia
Famous Russian writer Boris Akunin is recognized as a “foreign agent” in Russia
Posted on
Exemption of RTV license fee control by Poczta Polska
Exemption of RTV license fee control by Poczta Polska
Posted on
Largest study of star formation ever: process appears to have been the same for 10 billion years | Tech and Science
Largest study of star formation ever: process appears to have been the same for 10 billion years | Tech and Science
Posted on
BIOGRAPHY. Romuals Ražuks, the “flag bearer” of the time of the barricades: “We were able to choose the right tactics in that difficult situation”
BIOGRAPHY. Romuals Ražuks, the “flag bearer” of the time of the barricades: “We were able to choose the right tactics in that difficult situation”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News