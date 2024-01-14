The new app launched by the founders of Instagram will cease to exist after just one year

#app #launched #founders #Instagram #cease #exist #year

As is well known, the artificial intelligence-based news collection application called Artifact was launched in early 2023 by the two founders of Instagram. However, it has now been revealed that the app only lived for one year: the end was announced by Kevin Systrom, the CEO of the company, in a blog post, HVG wrote.

According to him, the core of users liked Artifact, but due to the lack of market opportunities, future operation cannot be guaranteed. The case, according to experience, is not without precedent: the app has increasingly highlighted and sent notifications in recent weeks about user posts that criticized Artifact’s algorithm or operation. Out of line The government is proud of its achievements in the field of inflation

The shutdown has already begun, the blog post announcing the shutdown is still in a prominent place on the home page, and below it are reports from some newspapers. It is no longer possible to publish new comments and posts, but the news can still be read until the end of February, the paper adds.

It is emphasized that until then it is worth moving all saved articles to another service, because later it will no longer be possible to do so, and those who do not act in time will permanently lose their bookmarked items. In addition, it is worth noting that several interesting functions were added to the application during its short career, after an update, for example, it could even read the news in Snoop Dogg’s voice.

DO NOT MISS IT