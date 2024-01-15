The new Brazilian in Levski got away with a serious injury

#Brazilian #Levski #injury

Levski’s new player Fabio Lima had a good season in the ABS team in the Brazilian Serie B. However, the winger also experienced a rough patch during the campaign.

In mid-November, the 27-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the match against Juventud. In the 12th minute of the match, the visitors’ midfielder Jadson got into Lima’s feet very roughly and after reviewing the situation with VAR, he was sent off with a straight red card. Fabio lay on the grass writhing, unable to even leave the pitch on his feet, and was taken directly to the local hospital in Natal with tears in his eyes. There he is immobilized, with examinations reassuring him that there is no fracture despite the ominous bending of his leg. The winger returns to the stadium to watch the match, but there too he suffers disappointment – the match ends in a goalless draw and ABS is mathematically relegated to the third tier of Brazilian football. Fabio’s injury is now far behind him and he will be able to start training alongside his new teammates.

