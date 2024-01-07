The new Chinese supercar makes Ferrari and Lamborghini tremble: luxury becomes within everyone’s reach

#Chinese #supercar #Ferrari #Lamborghini #tremble #luxury #everyones #reach

For the first time in history, brands that produce luxury cars fear Chinese competition: Ferrari risks being overtaken.

The most loved cars in the world are usually sporty and extremely luxurious ones, such as the models produced by Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Mercedes, etc. The queen of the automotive world is undoubtedly Ferrari, as it has a decades-long history studded with triumphs and world records. Until recently, no one would have ever imagined that such a company could be surpassed by another brand. The new Chinese supercar (Derapate)

Today, however, everyone is amazed at the speed with which Chinese car manufacturers are traveling. The Asian giant is in fact progressively invading the European continent with its own models, the prices of which are extremely competitive.

China shakes the automotive giants

The leaders of Chinese car manufacturers have recently decided to also focus on the supercar sector, after having invaded the various continents with low-cost electric models. Luxury brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini now fear competition from Asian companies. The prancing horse, for example, has reigned supreme for around 85 years, from 1939 to today it has in fact achieved a huge number of registrations all over the world. It should not be forgotten that in 2022 the Maranello brand sold 13,221 vehicles, i.e. 18.5% more than in 2021. These results obviously increased earnings, in 2022 net revenues therefore reached 5 billion euros.

BYD Yangwang U9 (photo YouTube) – derapate.it

At this moment, however, the very large and very rich Ferrari is starting to seriously fear the speed of the Chinese brands. The latter could even bring their supercars to the top of the automotive market in a very short time. It should also be remembered that until a few years ago Chinese cars had a 90s look, an engine that isn’t up to par and disappointing performance. Today, however, they have managed to get closer to the European style, also drawing on the design and engineering of cars from the Old Continent.

In other words, to conquer the global automotive sector, the Chinese are trying to imitate everything that is successful in Europe and America. Then, they reduce costs and sell the product at an extremely affordable price. In 2023 the electric car war has in fact been won from the Chinese automaker BYD, which totaled 3 million sales, more than those achieved by Tesla. As for supercars from Chinese brands, which could surpass Ferrari and Lamborghini, one of the most feared is the Yangwang U9 from the BYD group.

It is an electric vehicle equipped with four engines, which release 1098 horsepower. The battery also guarantees a range of 700 km, while its maximum speed reaches 300 km/h. To purchase it you must therefore spend “only” 130,000 euros. Another racing car to keep an eye on is certainly DragonFly K50, made by Qiantu Motor. The latter has two zero-emission engines of 380 or 600 horsepower, depending on the version chosen. Its autonomy also reaches 800 km, while the cost reaches 125,000 dollars. China also recently presented the GAC Aion Hyper SSR, which is a supercar with 1,241 horsepower and 500 km of autonomy. Its cost is around 240,000 euros.