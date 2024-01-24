The new city of Andavamamba under construction

Backfilling for the construction of the new apartments in Andavamamba is now 40% complete

The new homes to accommodate households living along the C3 canal undergoing rehabilitation will be available towards the end of June. Construction work is progressing.

The work continues. Since the laying of the first stone for the launch of the project to build new homes for families affected by the implementation of the Integrated Urban Development and Resilience Project for Greater Antananarivo (PRODUCT) on September 28, 2023, the work has not been completed. had never stopped. The companies in charge of construction are now moving to the level of backfilling the place where the houses should be built.

Workers are busy at this construction site at great speed in accordance with the schedule. “The backfilling work is now 40% complete. Depending on the schedule, we could reach operation of the houses,” reported the engineer in charge of works supervision, Salomon Lee Han Ting, yesterday on the site. With the high speed of execution of the works, the backfilling should be completed by the end of March and the construction of all eighty-seven apartments will begin immediately afterwards.

And he continues that all the work is scheduled to be completed next June. “All apartments should be put into operation towards the end of June 2024 for all beneficiary families.”

No difficulty

These apartments will be intended for households impacted by the rehabilitation work on the C3 canal. There are eighty-seven families who will be relocated. It is important to note that the C3 canal is among the most important evacuation canals in the city since wastewater from around fifty neighborhoods in the city is discharged there. The objective of the construction of these large infrastructures is to improve the lives of these families living in unsanitary living conditions and also to resettle the population in a safe area, especially during the rainy season. The beneficiaries are already known so resettlement will not be difficult for those responsible.

The companies in charge of the work say they no longer have any problems with their execution. The installation date for apartment beneficiaries in June will be respected. Furthermore, the workers are trying to activate the work during this rainy season since it complicates the completion of the work. “We all know that filling cannot be done during heavy rains. Thus, we speed up the work when the weather is dry,” continues this engineer.

Miora Raharisolo