The new Dacia Duster will be only 3% more expensive

The crossover gets Renault’s new hybrid drivetrain, but loses the diesel engine

The third generation of Dacia Duster will be slightly more expensive than the current one, it became clear after Renault’s subsidiary brand announced the prices for the Romanian, French and several other markets. In its homeland, the most basic Duster will cost 18,800 euros. The price will probably be similar in Bulgaria. The Duster second generation, which is still offered in our country, starts from BGN 35,720 with a one-liter engine, 100 horsepower and factory gas system. If the price of the new model announced for Romania is carried over to Bulgaria, the Duster will start at around BGN 36,800 – or an increase of just under 3%. However, the new car will come with more standard equipment.

The new generation of the crossover will also receive the most modern drive in the Dacia range, which the current Duster does not have. This is the 140 horsepower hybrid e-tech system familiar from the Jogger and several Renault models. This top version of the new Duster will cost 26,650 euros in Romania. The model also retains its good passability thanks to high ground clearance, short first gear and four-wheel drive in some versions. As before, however, the 4×4 version will not be able to be combined with automatic gears. The 1.5-liter diesel engine with 115 horses will drop from the range. See more photos of the new Duster in the GALLERY:

