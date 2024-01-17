The new Danish king took the throne three days ago, but he has already published a book

#Danish #king #throne #days #published #book

January 17, 2024 – 10:25 p.m

Danish King Frederick X on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen after his accession to the throne – Photo: Bo Amstrup /MTI/EPA/Ritzau

Three days after Frederick X became king of Denmark, he published a book seemingly out of nowhere, reports the BBC.

The book surprised the Danes to such an extent that even the local media only hurriedly tried to publish lines from it by live blogging. The book The King’s Word promises nothing less than Frederick’s thoughts on Denmark’s place in the world, but the new monarch also wrote about his relationship with his wife.

The King’s word has already surpassed last year’s bestseller from the Saxo online bookstore, Danish reports say. A spokesperson for Saxo told Danish media that 25 copies of the book were sold every minute in the hours after news of its release. Frigyes wrote the book together with Jens Andersen, who was also the author of his 2017 biography. The 110-page book costs approximately HUF 12,000.

In the book, the new ruler also addressed, among other things, that in his childhood he had difficulty accepting that he would become the king of Denmark. He admitted that he actually always wanted to be like an average guy of his time. “I remember my 18th birthday as the end of the world. I had the feeling that now everything that was fun and exciting was coming to an end. Fortunately, it didn’t happen that way,” he wrote in the book.

Frederick X was crowned on Sunday after his mother II. Margit announced on New Year’s Eve, after 52 years of reign, that she was abdicating the throne. Fighting back tears, the new monarch told a crowd outside Copenhagen’s Christiansborg Palace on Sunday that he hoped he would be a king who would unite the people.

