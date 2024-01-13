‘The new Danish royal couple looks a bit like Willem-Alexander and Máxima’

#Danish #royal #couple #bit #WillemAlexander #Máxima

The portraits of the Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary hang in the window of a shop in Copenhagen. Image ANP / Robin Utrecht

Jeroen, do you expect pomp and ceremony tomorrow at the succession to the throne in Copenhagen, such as at the coronation of the British King Charles?



‘No not at all. In Denmark, the changing of the guard is traditionally a very austere procedure. Queen Margrethe signs her abdication before a kind of state councilor. The subsequent balcony scene is the only public part of the ceremony. King Frederik then presents himself to the people on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace, together with Mette Frederiksen, the Social Democratic Prime Minister. That is the moment of the proclamation as king. That’s it. There is no further coronation or other fuss, like with Charles.

Tens of thousands of people are expected. In the same way and on the same day, on January 14, 1972, Margrethe became queen. That is of course the beauty of the monarchy; that historical continuum.

Are you there?



‘I’ll take the train to Copenhagen early tomorrow morning, from my hometown of Stockholm. There is a kind of press box at the palace to witness the ceremony, but I did not register for that. I’d rather be among the Danes themselves, to experience their reaction. I hope I can find a place.’

What do you expect from King Frederik, who is also called the playboy prince?



‘Frederik, now 55 years old, is very different from his 83-year-old mother. She is a more eccentric, artistic and headstrong woman, as I wrote in her profile. Last week she was nominated for an important Danish film award for her set work for the film Ehrengard, based on a book by Karen Blixen. She is truly a special woman.

‘Frederik is a different type, who used to stand out because of his many girlfriends and his doubts about the straitjacket of the monarchy. He is also a huge sports fanatic. Someone who completed the toughest military training and successfully participated in the Danish Ironman, a full triathlon. That’s really an achievement. He is also invariably described as a very ordinary personality, a very approachable person.

‘Perhaps he has also cultivated that image somewhat. That caused some concern for a Danish royalty watcher I spoke to. He wondered whether the Danish royal house would not compromise too much on its indispensable grandeur and mysticism with such a ‘normal’ king.’

What about republican tendencies in Denmark?



‘You would suspect that the monarchy would lose ground in a modern and egalitarian society like Denmark. But for the time being, the monarchy can count on broad support among the population. Queen Margrethe has managed to get 80 percent of the Danish population behind her. The polls indicate that Frederik will also be fine. It is actually striking that the royal families also manage to remain quite popular in other Scandinavian countries.’

There is no fuss about the royal family’s expenses?



‘Margrethe has done good work in that regard in recent years. Only heir to the throne Prince Christian will receive an allowance, instead of more family members. Christian said last year that he would refrain from doing so. That will save some money for the treasury.

‘The knife has also been put to the sword. Margrethe has taken the titles away from her second son’s children. She was very angry about that, but the queen stood her ground. She is of the old school: the interests of the monarchy take precedence over the personal interests of the family. This downsizing has probably made the royal house more future-proof.’

Can the Dutch royal family still learn something from the Danish?



‘The new Danish royal couple looks a bit like King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. Frederik’s wife is 51-year-old Australian Mary Donaldson, mother of their four children. She was once just a marketing employee. The two met in a pub. Mary did not realize at first that Frederick was a prince. She is now committed to charities, such as the rights of women and the LGBTI community and a campaign against bullying.

‘Mary is very popular, just like Máxima. Frederik and she therefore experience approximately the same start as Willem-Alexander and his Argentinian. If they do not make the same mistakes as the Dutch royal couple, such as the infamous trip to Greece during corona times, then the popularity of the new Danish royal couple will be fine.’

