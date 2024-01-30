The new discovery leaves you speechless: this fruit fights stress and anxiety and no one knew it

#discovery #leaves #speechless #fruit #fights #stress #anxiety #knew

Living in an increasingly frenetic world can take a toll on our mental health. Stress and anxiety are frequent companions in the lives of many, but we often underestimate the potential impact that nutrition can have on our psychological well-being. In particular, there is a fruit that can be our great ally.

The fruit that fights stress and anxiety – (ilciriaco.it)

Recent studies have highlighted the link between diet and mental health, suggesting that proper nutrition can play a crucial role in maintaining emotional balance. Specific nutrients in foods can directly influence the production of chemicals in the brain, thus helping to regulate mood and reduce stress.

While modern life can be stressful, we can take control of our mental health through conscious food choices. Integrate fundamental nutrients, limit harmful substances and adopt a conscious mentality towards food are crucial steps towards a more peaceful and balanced life.

While a cup of coffee may offer a momentary pick-me-up, excess caffeine can increase anxiety. Similarly, refined sugar can lead to spikes and dips in energy, negatively affecting mood. Opting for healthier alternatives can help maintain emotional stability.

The fruit that fights anxiety and stress

Omega-3 fatty acids, Found in foods such as fish, walnuts and flax seeds, they are known for their positive impact on brain health. These nutrients can promote the production of neurotransmitters linked to emotional well-being, thus reducing the feeling of anxiety. Group B vitamins, present in whole grains, legumes and green leafy vegetables, are essential for the correct functioning of the nervous system. Incorporating them into your diet can help improve your stress response and maintain a more balanced mind.

The kiwi is very useful against stress – (ilciriaco.it)

The antioxidants present in colorful fruits and vegetables play a key role in counteracting oxidative stress, associated with mental disorders. Drinks like green tea, rich in polyphenols, can act as powerful allies in protecting the brain. Not only. It will surprise you to know that he kiwi It has numerous qualities that counteract anxiety and stress.

The small but mighty kiwi is a fruit that has gained popularity for its extraordinary nutritional properties and numerous health benefits. Native to China, kiwi is now grown in many regions of the world and widely enjoyed for its unique flavor and juicy texture.

Kiwi is a real vitamin bomb. It is particularly known for its extraordinary quantity of vitamin C, which even exceeds that of citrus fruits. This vitamin is essential for the immune system, helping to prevent colds and flus. Additionally, kiwi contains vitamins A, K and E, helping to maintain eye, bone and skin health. Those looking for an ally for digestion should consider kiwi. Rich in fiber, this fruit can help prevent gastrointestinal problems, improve bowel regularity and support overall digestive health.

Kiwi is an excellent ally in the fight against oxidative stress thanks to the presence of antioxidants, such as flavonoids and vitamin C. These components help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, reducing the risk of heart disease and contributing to the maintenance of cardiovascular health. Studies suggest that the Regular consumption of kiwis can contribute to the regulation of blood pressure and cholesterol control. The presence of potassium, together with other nutrients, is essential for heart health, promoting vasodilation and reducing the risk of hypertension.

A new research ofUniversity of Otago has shown that the effects of this fruit can be very rapid, improving temperament and liveliness in just four days of daily consumption.