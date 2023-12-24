the new electric lion has arrived

#electric #lion #arrived

The 308 (saloon and estate car, called SW) are powered by a new electric motor, which develops 115 kW (156 hp) and offers a range that the brand announces is greater than 400 kilometers (WLTP cycle). Furthermore, the SW is the first 100% electric van from a European manufacturer and reinforces Peugeot’s commitment to this body format, where it dominates the Portuguese market as this variant is the best-selling SW in all segments.

This is easily explained by the aesthetic boldness of the exterior and interior, the good level of equipment and quality of finish. Added to this is engaging dynamics, regardless of the engine chosen.

All these qualities are maintained in the electric versions, which present few aesthetic differences to those with thermal and hybrid engines, in addition to the savings allowed by the electric motor.

The brand announces average consumption in the WLTP combined cycle of 15 kWh/100 km for the saloon and 15.1 kWh/100 km for the SW. We got, respectively, 13.3 kWh and 13.5 kWh on a route that alternated highways, some (few) cities and mountain roads.

It was in the latter that we noticed the dynamic aplomb of the electric 308, which has little or nothing to do with the versions with thermal engines. A fact that is not unrelated to the low center of gravity allowed by placing the batteries on the floor.

The 308 uses a 54 kWh high voltage battery (51 useful kWh) with a new chemical composition that results in a final formula of 80% Nickel, 10% Manganese and 10% Cobalt, operating at 400 volts.

Equipment

There is a lot of technology on board the e-308, the most visible of which is a more advanced i-Cockpit, with a compact steering wheel – which does not make life easier when adjusting the driving position, as it actually prevents the reading of some of the information – and a 10” digital instrument panel, customizable and three-dimensional in the GT version.

The same size has the central touch screen, which supports Peugeot’s new infotainment system, with navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among other functions. In dynamic terms, the driver can select the ECO, Normal and Sport driving modes) and, with a “Brake” mode, we can increase deceleration when releasing the accelerator pedal, in order to optimize energy recovery. When going downhill, its operation is similar to the engine braking allowed by a conventional gearbox.

Technologically, the new Peugeots have several driving aids, including adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, long-range blind spot monitoring (75 meters) or rear traffic alert, which warns of potential dangers when reversing. .

The saloon’s prices are 42,200 euros (Allure version) and 44,100 euros (GT version). In the same versions, the SW costs 43 thousand and 45,100 euros, respectively.

Novo 208

Peugeot also took the opportunity to show a renewed 208 which, in the electric version, now has a 156 horsepower engine (approved for a range of 425 kilometers), with the 136 version only hitting the market in March 2024.

The front has been renewed, with a luminous signature that accentuates the “feline” character of the brand, as well as the interior, which follows the language of the 308.

The 208 arrives with gasoline engines of 75 (18,760 euros), 100 horsepower (19,910 euros), a hybrid of 100 horsepower (22,610 euros) and electric engines of 156 (33 thousand euros) and 136 horsepower, with no price defined yet.