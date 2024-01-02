The new electric trains have been found to have various deficiencies

#electric #trains #deficiencies

Ceremonial event for the start of transportation of the new “Vivi” electric trains, 15.12.2023

Photo: Evija Trifanova/LETA

Various deficiencies have currently been identified for five new electric trains, representatives of AS “Pasažieru vilciens” (PV) told LETA agency.

The company informed that PV received a total of 17 new electric trains from the Czech company Škoda Group. Of these, 11 trains are ready for use on the railway lines, but six are currently available for passenger transport, as five trains have been found to have various deficiencies, which representatives of the Škoda Group must eliminate.

“Similar shortcomings are also found in trains of other manufacturers, starting with passenger transportation. Initially, they worked intensively on the elimination of shortcomings in both Lithuania and Estonia,” PV representatives noted.

The representatives of PV also informed that in the next working days it is planned to carry out the first technical maintenance of the six new trains so that they can be used for passenger transportation.

LETA already announced that on December 15, 2023, PV started passenger transportation with three new electric trains in the direction of Tukum, Aizkraukle and Skulte, while on December 16, the new electric trains also started running in the direction of Jelgava.

PV representatives previously explained that the company could receive all 32 electric trains by the middle of 2024. Initially, it was planned that the Czech company “Škoda Vagonka” should deliver 23 electric trains to PV by the end of 2023, and nine electric trains in 2024.

After receiving all new electric trains and starting their operation, the company plans to introduce interval schedules on electric train routes. Accordingly, on weekday mornings and evenings, which are traditionally the busiest times, trains will run every 15 to 20 minutes.

It was also reported that the first two wagons of the new electric trains produced by the Czech company “Škoda Vagonka” were delivered to Riga in June 2022.

Each electric train consists of four carriages. The length of one electric train is 109 meters. Each train has seats for 436 passengers and parking spaces for 454 passengers. The trains have single level boarding from the elevated passenger platforms.

The total cost of the entire project is estimated at 257.889 million euros.

PV’s turnover in the nine months of 2023 was 44.256 million euros, which is 19.2% more than in the corresponding period a year earlier, but the company’s profit decreased by 21% – to 458,074 euros.

PV was established in 2001, separating domestic passenger transportation from the functions performed by “Latvijas dželzcelas”. Previously, PV was a 100% subsidiary of “Latvijas dželčas” but in October 2008 it was transformed into a state-owned company.

