The new Ferrari with Red Bull air, on Tuesday, February 13

#Ferrari #Red #Bull #air #Tuesday #February

Without making noise, without fanfare or messages, even challenging the superstition of presenting a car on the 13th and also on a Tuesday (at least in Spain), the fact is that Ferrari has bet on change and does not hide it. He does not call it a revolution to avoid disappointment, but the bet with the 676 single-seater is new.

“Why haven’t we chosen Valentine’s Day yet? Having an extra day before tests… It’s not a matter of luck or bad luck. In Formula 1 everything depends on the aerodynamic load now. If Tuesday the 13th is the unlucky day in Spain, I can say that in France it is Friday, but honestly they are not things that interest me, they don’t count for anything.”said Fred Vasseur at the Christmas dinner, where he contributed something to the management team: “we must continue to improve the ability to produce parts more quickly and we are working on it, we are investing,” he says. “It is not just a question of a simulator or wind tunnel. “If you want to improve, you also need to advance in production.”

Little is known about the car, as always, but something transcends, like the data in the simulator is goodthere is an improvement in time and speed after abandoning, as expected, the unique design that Ferrari had, for example in the high side pontoons. “We will modify 95% of the car. We tried to improve every detail in search of greater performance and the drivers were involved in the project from the beginning,” says Vasseur, “but revolution is too big a word,” he tempers. A Ferrari more similar to Red Bull, McLaren or Aston Martin, than the one that has been seen in the last two years.

Regarding the new car, which he knows through the simulator, Sainz only states that, “It behaves differently, without a doubt. But I think that until we put 100 kilos on the car [de gasolina] and we use the different tires, it will be impossible to see how they really degrade, what performance they have and how our race pace will be affected,” he assesses.

“We will only know that in Bahrain (in the winter tests, from February 21 to 23) when we start it. In the meantime, we can focus on adding performance to the car in the wind tunnel and trying to improve it,” explains the Ferrari driver, whose renewal, starting in 2024, could come before getting into the new car.

The difference between the SF23 and the Red Bull style ones is in the radiator inlets, what in the jargon is called ‘sidepod’. “Our chassis was not particularly complex, because we mounted the electronics behind the radiators. The design of this area on our car was larger than on Red Bull’s, but there is a reason for that. We used this area of ​​the body to change air pressure parameters in order to control the dirty trail coming out of the tires. And then it was very sensitive to the incidence of the wind,” says Enrico Cardile, Scuderia chassis technical director.

The engine is already good, perhaps the best, the race pace and tire degradation are missing, “although that wasn’t the only thing holding us back this year. Understanding the weaknesses of the 2023 car has allowed us to understand where we need to focus.”says the Maranello boss. Many people have been hired, but they arrive not immediately, “sometimes a couple of years pass between the ‘gardening’ time (without being able to work after jumping from one team to another so as not to reveal immediate secrets) and that the project starts next year,” he says.

The drivers have been fully involved in improving the car and that narrow and unexpected window of use that they did not fully understand. “It will be a matter of tenths and we are aware that if we improve by a greater margin than our rivals we will look good, but if someone from the rival teams manages to do better then everything will be reduced.”

And strategy too, a section where the team is accused of lack of clarity and a certain arthritis in decision-making. Fred defends his own: “When you are slow, you can do whatever strategies you want, maybe 2 or 3 pit stops, but you will still be slow. When you are faster everything is easier (he says in reference to Red Bull) and what we have done is improve the pace of the car, which makes us improve the consumption of wheels, we have not improved the consumption of wheels in itself.

Enough to catch Red Bull? “There will be a greater convergence of performances between the teams and, therefore, it will be difficult for them to repeat this year’s dominance. In the last races we had already gotten closer. We have to see how they restart,” he values.