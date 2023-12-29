The new flea market, the business of the Roma leader

#flea #market #business #Roma #leader

The new fair moved to Făcăi

Major changes for the flea market that operated until December in the 1 Mai district of Craiova. After the City Hall of Craiova made the decision to evacuate the merchants from the platform belonging to it in order to place charging stations for the electric buses, the leader of the Roma, Romeo Tiberiade, immediately speculated on the need for merchants to have a space to sell their goods and transformed the loss of rent collected so far by SC Pieţe si Târguri Craiova in own profit. He rented a space in Făcăi, in the immediate vicinity of the timber warehouse and quickly built roofed stalls, then made them available to merchants for rent. From today, the merchandise will start appearing on the stalls.

Tiberias leased the land on which the fair was set up

The Municipal Daily Fair in Craiova has moved from the town hall’s land, located in the 1 Mai neighborhood, precisely in Făcăi, to a private land, in the same area where the weekly fair is organized, every Monday. Therefore, the rent that the town hall collects from the traders in the market, will now end up in the accounts of the company of the Roma leader, Romeo Tiberiade. He knew very well the need of traders to sell their goods and made available to them a space which, in turn, he rented. Meanwhile, another private space appeared on Râului street, which the owner wants to turn into a market. However, Tiberias says that he already has demand for all the stalls he has put up for sale and that he will build more.

All stalls in the fair are already rented. how much is the rent

Thursday morning there was excitement in the new fair. The merchandise was not for sale, but many of the merchants had come to set up their stalls. They were knocking boards, lining up stalls, and many of them were already coming with their cars full of products. Romeo Tiberias was with them to make sure things went well.

“Today (no – Thursday) I went and cleaned on May 1. There were many haters, enemies, who said that the gypsies had left there and left a disaster. When to collect? The fair closed on December 24. On the 25th it was already Christmas, on the 27th they came here to give them the places to rent and now we went to collect the garbage. I will tell you that now I have no free places for stalls, but we will build more. Now there are around 370 places and maybe we are building around 100 more. They will pay 100 lei per month per place, as they used to pay at the Markets and Fairs. Now, normally, prices throughout the country are much higher. This is the lowest price in Romania.

I rented this land for 10 years, from the owner, because it is a private land. We have all the credentials, because there was already a fair here. Now my company took the documents that were still needed. We also have an area of ​​grocery stores, an area of ​​stalls. Also, toilets and an area where the traders will come who spread their goods on the ground. I don’t care who has arranged the land for the fair, we have everything here already rented. I opened mine here and gave them the freedom to go and sell where they want. Merchants will be free until March 1″, said Romeo Tiberiade.

Traders are still longing for the May 1 area

The traders in the fair are not exactly happy with the move and believe that they had more time on May 1st. “What can we say? We are working here to set up our stalls and put our goods on sale as quickly as possible. We are with her in cars. It was better on May 1, normally. It was in the neighborhood and many people came on foot to buy, I was in the city. Now we are far from the city, it is harder to get here. But this is the situation, what should we do?”, said a merchant who was working hard on the last details of the rented stall.

However, seeing themselves evicted, the sellers chose to follow their leader. So they headed to the Făcăi fair, especially since many of the buyers used to go to buy products every Monday, at the annual fair.

Another advantage is the fact that an agro-food market recently opened, exactly in the same area, which absorbed all the traders in the fruit and vegetable market within the May 1 fair. Practically, in this area from Făcăi there will be the same variety of products as in the Municipal Fair. What’s more, the fruit and vegetable market offers much better conditions compared to the platform from May 1, where merchants sold directly from vans or trucks.

