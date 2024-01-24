The new GeForce driver supports anti-heroes

#GeForce #driver #supports #antiheroes

WHQL-certified device driver 551.23 also fixes a bug.

NVIDIA has released WHQL-signed driver 551.23, which offers new profiles for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Enshrouded, Tekken 8, and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, as well as the new GeForce RTX 4070 It also supports Ti Super VGA.

In addition to the above, the new package improves the instability experienced in Forza Horizon 4 with active Ansel and FreeStyle filters.

The documentation for the new driver, as well as the driver itself – after entering the appropriate data – can be downloaded from NVIDIA’s server or accessed via GeForce Experience.

The device driver can be installed on 64-bit Windows 10 (depending on the hardware from the Fall Creators Update) and 11, and GeForce 700 (Maxwell architecture GPUs only), 900, 1000, 1600 (Super), 2000 (Super), 3000, 4000 and users with Titan series products can use it. Additionally, the driver includes PhysX driver version 9.21.0713. For mobile GeForces, it depends on the decision of the notebook manufacturers whether an official driver can be installed on the given machine.

