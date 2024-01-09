The new Golf is completely ready ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

By the end of this month, Volkswagen will unveil a facelifted version of the Golf Mk8, offering a look at the updated version of the iconic family hatchback, as part of events to mark the company’s 50th anniversary. Teaser images released by VW show that the range will include a facelifted GTI variant that will feature small but significant tweaks to the interior. In particular, the touch controls on the steering wheel have been replaced with conventional buttons and switches for better usability.

The central infotainment system now features backlit sliding buttons, a design element that will also be available on the ID.3 electric hatchback later in the year. However, there is no indication of traditional physical buttons for the heating and ventilation systems. The interior also appears to feature more ambient lighting, potentially reserved for higher-end trims like the GTI.

Externally, camouflage wrap hides specific details, but typical of mid-life facelifts, there will be no changes to the cabin as a whole. Expected changes include headlight tweaks, a slightly narrower grille and updated bumpers.

Details of the engine range are not yet available, but VW promises “new assistance systems and powertrains”, suggesting efficiency improvements on the regular versions and increased power and torque on the GTI and R models. The Golf facelift is expected to reach to dealerships this summer.

