The new government of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay

The President of the Republic Andry Nirina Rajoelina.

As announced, the new cabinet of Prime Minister Christian Ntsay was presented yesterday in Iavoloha two hours late. Obviously some details had to be sorted out. Made up of twenty-seven members, it includes twelve new entrants. Fifteen members of the former government have packed up. The openness announced by the President of the Republic was indeed effective towards unknown personalities in the political world.

The lucky ones selected from more than five hundred CVs had to go through rigorous tests according to the President of the Republic Andry Rajoelina. Experts in various fields were recruited to carry out the tests. Most members are therefore rather technicians than politicians, if not both at the same time.

Ministers are appointed with specific objectives. For the first time in history, they took an oath and pledged to resign if they did not succeed in their mission and agreed to be brought to justice in the event of proven corruption.

For greater efficiency and to reduce the burden on ministries, nine secretaries of state to the Presidency will be appointed shortly. The President of the Republic reiterated that the objective is to move faster in development and to get the country out of poverty as soon as possible.ssible.

Prime Minister Christian Louis Ntsay.

Minister of the Armed Forces, Major General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rafaravavitafika Rasata.

Garde des Seaux, Minister of Justice, Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa.

Minister of Decentralization and Territorial Planning, Naina Andriantsitohaina

Minister of Economy and Finance, Rindra Hasimbelo Rabarinirinarison.

Minister of the Interior, Justin Tokely.

Minister of Public Security, Controller General of Police Herilala Rakotoarimanana.

Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Edgard Razafindravahy

Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Rakotoarisolo Suzelin Ratohiarijaona

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Andriamanantena Razafiharison

Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training, Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy

Minister of National Education, Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala

Minister of Public Health, Professor Zely Arivelo Randriamanantany

Minister of Population and Solidarity, Haingo Elisette Fomendraza

Minister of Tourism and Craftsmen, Joël Randriamandranto

Minister of Digital Development, Posts and Telecommunications, Tahina Razafindramalo

Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons, Olivier Jean-Baptiste

Minister of Public Works, Colonel Ndriamihaja Livah Andrianatrehina

Minister of Transport and Meteorology, Manambahoaka Valéry Fitzgerald Ramonjavelo

Minister of Labour, Employment and Public Service, Hanitra Pithina Razakaboana

Minister of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Fidinaivo Ravokatra

Minister of Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Tsimanaoraty Paubert Mahatante

Minister of Mines, Herindrainy Olivier Rakotomalala

Minister of Communication and Culture, Augustin Andriamananoro.

Minister of Youth and Sports, André Haja Resampa

Minister of the Environment and Sustainable Development, Max Fontaine

Deputy Minister in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Division General Andriantsarafara Andriamitovy Rakotondrazaka.

The Madagascar express