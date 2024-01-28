The new iPad Air, iPad Pro (OLED) and MacBook Air will be released around the end of March 2024

#iPad #Air #iPad #Pro #OLED #MacBook #Air #released #March

According to the usually well-informed Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, new versions of the iPad Air, iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be released around the end of March 2024. Production is now well underway for the new iPad Pro models and at least a new 13-inch MacBook Air. If you’re considering purchasing one of these products, it’s helpful to be aware of the upcoming changes Apple will be making. Here’s what to expect.

Apple 2024

iPad Air

The next generation iPad Air will be offered in two screen sizes: 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. In both cases it will be an LCD screen. Under the hood we find an Apple M2 for better performance, support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a new camera. The design remains virtually unchanged and thanks to 91mobiles we can show you some schematic drawings of the largest model. The last iPad Air upgrade launched in March 2022.

iPad Pro

Apple would like to equip the new iPad Pro with an OLED screen for the first time. Two versions are expected: 11- and 13-inch. The switch to OLED brings several advantages, including a higher contrast ratio thanks to the control of individual pixels and lower power consumption. ProMotion on the current iPad Pro has a variable refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz, but the switch to OLED would likely allow for an even lower refresh rate to extend battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models can even go as low as 1Hz in always-on mode.

Under the hood we will probably find the Apple M3 for better performance and there is also talk of wireless charging via MagSafe and a new Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and an aluminum casing. The camera bump may also change due to the introduction of a new camera sensor. The current iPad Pro models with the M2 chip were released in October 2022.

MacBook Air

Several MacBook Air models with the Apple M3 chip are expected in 2024. These models will be released simultaneously this year. The new MacBook Air will support Wi-Fi 6E, hardware ray tracing and mesh shading for improved graphics performance in games. Currently, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac are powered by the M3. The design reportedly remains unchanged. The last upgrade for the 13-inch model was released on July 22 and the first 15-inch model was released in June 2023.