the new JN.1 Variant arrives. Here are the risks according to the WHO

The new JN.1 variant of Covid arrives

Due to its widespread diffusion, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the Sars-CoV-2 JN.1 variant as a ‘variant of concern’.

This is, as Skytg24 also reports, the variant that emerged for the first time in Luxembourg, which contains a further characteristic mutation compared to the already known Pirola. In fact, the WHO underlines: “based on the available evidence, the additional risk to global public health represented by JN.1 is currently assessed as low, but despite this, with the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, the burden could increase of respiratory infections in many countries.”



According to some studies carried out by experts, JN.1 has a very high infectivity and there is a risk of new waves of infections between Christmas and New Year. At the moment, in fact, the WHO has always reminded us that “vaccines continue to protect us from serious diseases and death due to JN.1 and other variants”. In any case, it is advisable to take measures to prevent infections using all available tools, including: wearing an FFP2 mask when you are in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated places, maintaining a safe distance from others as much as possible. To date, the JN.1 variant is most widespread in the United States and, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), accounts for 15-29% of infections.

“What we notice is that today with JN.1 reinfections increase. I’ll give you an example: those who were infected at the end of summer or beginning of autumn, perhaps with Pirola, can also become infected again” explains Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical and Epidemiological Statistics Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medical Campus of Rome. Not only that, the virologist from the University of Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, also spoke about the new variant, stating: “JN.1 does not have heavy pathogenicity. It is benevolent, but it is immunoevasive, therefore it produces mild cases which, however, for this very reason, fuel the chain of infections”.

Experts recommend protecting the most fragile subjects with vaccines, since protection decreases as the months pass and it is essential that they are repeated.