The new Levante and Quattroporte only in 2027-28

GAP TO BE FILLED – In recent days we reported on the possible delay in the launch of the new Maserati Quattroporte, which will be electric only, due to the temporary suspension of its development (Who the news). Now there are more certain times: la Four doors in fact it slides to 2028. And if the sedan (if it will be a sedan) is delayed by 3 years compared to initial forecasts, things aren’t much better for the successor to the SUV Levantealso available only in a 100% electric version, which will be launched in 2027, two years later than the initially planned 2025. The lack of these models will therefore leave a lacuna for several years in the Maserati range.

> In the photos above the current Levante.

THE SEDANS ARE MISSING – The production of the Quattroporte, which featured V6 and V8 engines, is in fact finished in the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as that of the smaller Ghibli sedan. The latter it will not be replaced. Consequently, at least until 2028, the trident range will remain without sedans. However, upon its return, the Quattroporte may no longer be a traditional sedan. In fact, several voices maintain that the suspension of development is to be understood from the perspective of a project completely newwhich follows the evolution of the sedan market, which has changed profoundly in recent years.

> In the photo above the Quattroporte, now out of production.

EAST IN SECOND FLOOR – Also there production of the Maserati Levante should conclude in the next months. After all, the sales in Europe there are more than large SUVs halve, going from 2,172 in 2022 to 786 in 2023, also due to the launch of the more compact Grecale. In the first full year of production, the latter sold 6,045 units. Grecale itself represented the driving force behind the improvement of the brand in the Old Continent, where it grew by 22% last year with 7,888 cars sold. The new Levante is therefore one priority for the company? Probably not, and this explains the two-year delay compared to what was announced. It is perhaps more urgent to focus energy on versions Thunderbolt of the Grecale (Who to find out more), the GranTurismo and the GranCabrio, which were supposed to arrive on the market at the beginning of 2023 and which have been postponed to this year.