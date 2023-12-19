The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class and CLE Coupe are now in Bulgaria

#MercedesBenz #EClass #CLE #Coupe #Bulgaria

The latest models in the range of the German brand were presented in our country in the showroom of the general distributor “Silver Star”

In the coming year, the German concern Mercedes-Benz introduced two new and very important models in the brand’s range – the latest generation of the E-class and the all-new CLE Coupe. The two cars are distinguished by innovative design and numerous technological developments in the interior and security systems.

Now, the general distributor of Mercedes-Benz for Bulgaria – “Silver Star” has introduced the two new E-class and CLE Coupe models to the Bulgarian market, which can now be seen and tested in the brand’s sales network in the country.

Photo: Mercedes

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a more beautiful profile than its predecessor, as the roofline is more dynamic and the side windows are smaller. Inside, there are three screens, a selfie camera and TikTok integration. The equipment also includes the Angry Birds game, as well as Zoom for conferencing using the same dash-mounted internal video camera.

At the start of sales, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in three variants with 4-cylinder engines – E 200, E 220d and E 300e. All versions are combined with a 9-speed automatic gearbox 9G-Tronic. Rear-wheel drive and 4Matic all-wheel drive versions are available.

Photo: Mercedes

The base model E 200 is powered by a 48-volt hybrid system that combines a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo gasoline engine with 204 hp. and an electric motor with a power of 23 hp. The E 220d diesel model is powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 197 hp. in conjunction with a 48-volt hybrid system.

The third version E 300e is a Plug-in Hybrid and can be charged in the socket. It combines a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline turbo engine with a power of 204 hp. and an electric motor with 129 hp, achieving a system output of 312 hp. The battery with a capacity of 25.4 kWh provides a range of over 100 km on electricity alone. At a later stage, there will also be versions with 6-cylinder engines. The starting price in Bulgaria for the Mercedes-Benz E 200 4Matic is BGN 131,800 including VAT.

Photo: Greta Petrova

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is the epitome of an emotional sporty-elegant experience. The two-door combines typical coupé proportions with the modern design language of Mercedes-Benz. The new CLE Coupé adopts the numerous digital innovations of the new E-Class.

After the business sedan, this is the second model with the new electronic architecture and the third generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. This makes the two-door sports model the most intelligent coupe with the three-pointed star.

Photo: Mercedes

The car reaches a new dimension of personalization and interaction. The MBUX infotainment system, voice assistant, instrument panel, central display and optional projection display share a powerful central computer. This type of networking increases performance and data streams are transmitted faster.

Depending on the market, a 5G communication module is used as the transmission technology. The engine range includes 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder engines from the current Mercedes-Benz modular family. Both diesel and gasoline units are mild hybrids. In addition to the turbocharger, they have a second generation integrated starter generator. It provides support in the low speed range and excellent power development.

Photo: Mercedes

The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine is available in two power levels – with 204 hp. like the CLE 200 and with 258 hp. such as the CLE 300 4Matic. At the top of the range is the Mercedes-Benz CLE 450, powered by a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder in-line turbo engine with 381 hp. and 500 Nm, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. The starting price in Bulgaria for the CLE 200 is BGN 121,800.