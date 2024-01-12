The new Mercedes G-Class rotates in one place like a tank (video)

#Mercedes #GClass #rotates #place #tank #video

Mercedes kicked off 2024 with a bang by showcasing cutting-edge automotive technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The German giant showed the new electric G-Class, which can turn in one place like a tank. The jeep rotates numerous times in 360 degrees.

The electric version of the cult SUV will go on sale later this year. Mercedes is proud to say this is the best G-Class they’ve ever made.

The G-Turn* in Vegas? The iconic #GClass is going all-electric & ready to set new benchmarks. #CES2024 *G-Turn must not be used on public roads. This stunt was performed by professional drivers on a closed road with support from local police & special preparation of the road. pic.twitter.com/1Un3HCi1oV — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) January 10, 2024

The “G-Turn” function is a real technological miracle that allows the SUV to turn without leaving its seat. This function is facilitated by the four electric motors mounted on each wheel. It is activated by a button on the dashboard. When turned on, each tire begins to rotate individually, creating the turn in place.

The German automaker emphasizes that this feature is specifically tailored for off-road use. However, it is clear that it also works on asphalt.

The electric G-Class also features a few more aerodynamic improvements aimed at maximizing range.

We will learn more about the technical specifications of the electric G-Class when the model debuts on the market later in the year. US list price is believed to start at $139,900.