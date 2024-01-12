The new Mercedes G-Class rotates in one place like a tank (video)

#Mercedes #GClass #rotates #place #tank #video

Mercedes kicked off 2024 with a bang by showcasing cutting-edge automotive technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The German giant showed the new electric G-Class, which can turn in one place like a tank. The jeep rotates numerous times in 360 degrees.

The electric version of the cult SUV will go on sale later this year. Mercedes is proud to say this is the best G-Class they’ve ever made.

The “G-Turn” function is a real technological miracle that allows the SUV to turn without leaving its seat. This function is facilitated by the four electric motors mounted on each wheel. It is activated by a button on the dashboard. When turned on, each tire begins to rotate individually, creating the turn in place.

The German automaker emphasizes that this feature is specifically tailored for off-road use. However, it is clear that it also works on asphalt.

The electric G-Class also features a few more aerodynamic improvements aimed at maximizing range.

We will learn more about the technical specifications of the electric G-Class when the model debuts on the market later in the year. US list price is believed to start at $139,900.

Also Read:  A dead infant mobilizes the security interests of Marrakech

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The entourage of Stéphane Séjourné, new Minister of Foreign Affairs, clarifies his relationship with Gabriel Attal
The entourage of Stéphane Séjourné, new Minister of Foreign Affairs, clarifies his relationship with Gabriel Attal
Posted on
Investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem could take several months | Media
Investigation into presenter Khalid Kasem could take several months | Media
Posted on
Italians Žinara/Fabri win the rhythm dance at the European Figure Skating Championships / Article
Italians Žinara/Fabri win the rhythm dance at the European Figure Skating Championships / Article
Posted on
Chinese laboratory suspends production of Sinovac vaccines
Chinese laboratory suspends production of Sinovac vaccines
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News