The new Ministry of Health structure

Monday 15/January/2024 – 06:27 PM

Minister signed the health and population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, on a new functional structure for the Ministry of Health, which included the abolition of some departments and the addition of new departments.

A new functional structure for the Ministry of Health

According to the new functional structure of the Ministry the healthwhich Cairo 24 obtained, showed the abolition of the Central Administration for Pharmaceutical Affairs, as well as the General Administration for Food Control in the Preventive Medicine Sector.

The new functional structure of the Ministry of Health included the addition of new departments, including the General Administration of Health Initiatives and the General Administration of One Health, as well as the independence of the management of non-governmental therapeutic institutions and licensing from the therapeutic medicine sector and making it a central administration directly reporting to the Minister.

The new functional structure of the Ministry of Health and Population

News about implementing the structure with the new government

While information is being circulated within the Ministry’s office regarding the implementation of this structure with the new government, the new functional structure of the Ministry has not officially entered into force at the present time.

Cairo 24 directed questions to officials in the Ministry of Health to answer the date of implementation of this new functional structure, and the goals of eliminating the Central Administration for Pharmacists Affairs and the General Administration for Food Control from the new structure, but as of the date of publication, we have not been able to receive a response from the Ministry.

Launching 3 new health initiatives during the coming period

In a separate context, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, held a meeting to discuss the plan and stages of work of a new health initiative, in preparation for its launch during the coming period, within the framework of achieving health integration on the physical and psychological levels.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the minister reviewed a presentation reviewing the work axes of the new initiative, of which mental health is one of its basic pillars.

Abdul Ghaffar pointed out that the new initiative is divided into three sub-initiatives, one of which is for early detection of autism spectrum disorders, the second is to combat excessive use of the Internet and electronic games, while the third initiative aims to combat and treat addiction.