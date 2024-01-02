The new passenger transport program from Prahova came into force. What is the race schedule?

On Monday, January 1, 2024, the new passenger transport program from Prahova came into force. According to Cristian Apostol, the vice-president of the Prahova County Council, the auction was concluded, and the winners of 9 out of 12 groups signed the contracts and started the activity on the first day of this year.

Route details can be downloaded here: Grupe_Trase_2024

Also from today, the new tariffs for tickets, travel documents, standard monthly subscriptions and student subscriptions corresponding to each group came into force.

These were determined according to the price of lei/km/place auctioned by each operator designated as the winner, according to the rules in force.

“These rates are set only by the Prahova County Council and cannot be changed by carriers,” said Apostol.

The tariffs applied by operators starting from January 1, 2024 can be consulted HERE.

You can also find the schedule of races on each route here:

Groups_Trace_2024

Group 12-Program

Group11-Program

Grupa9-Program

Group8-program

Grupa5-Program

Grupa4-Program

Group3-Program

Group 1-Program

The program of the other groups will be established after the new operators conclude the contracts with the Prahova County Council.

According to the leadership of the Prahova County Council, with the entry into force of the new passenger transport program in the county, 90% of the fleet of the winning companies now on the routes is newer than 4 years, and the oldest means of public passenger transport in the county does not have older than 9 years.

Transport operators are also required to equip all means of transport with access ramps for disabled people, and the journeys will be monitored by an automated system.

In addition, in one year at the most, the winning operators of the auction have the obligation to introduce in the transport program at least 18.4% non-polluting means of transport.

