The new Peugeot e-308: Beauty will save the world

The long-awaited electric version of the French gives consumption as much as the Dacia Spring, but its strongest trump card is in the design

Beauty, of course, is something completely subjective. But hardly many of you would argue with me if I say that the Peugeot 308 is one of the best-looking cars in its segment. If not the most spectacular. And now, two years after its appearance, this car finally gets the mental purity to match its appearance. That is, it gets a pure electric drive. Meet the new Peugeot e-308. From the very beginning, the idea behind Stellantis’ new EMP-2 platform was just that: to allow all kinds of drive options in the same package. The electric e-308 is visually indistinguishable from the regular one. And like it, it is also available in SW – or Station Wagon – version. Peugeot boasts that this is practically the first electric station wagon in Europe, and we couldn’t think of a way to beat them. In fact, the only unexpected thing about this car is the timing of its arrival on the market.

Two years is a long time to wait for a new version. But in this case, it might have been worth it, because now the e-308 gets a completely new generation of batteries – with a reduced cobalt content, with an increased nickel content of up to 80%, and with a significantly increased efficiency. The battery isn’t actually very big – 54 kilowatt hours of total capacity, of which 51 are usable – but it’s enough for this car to travel 413 km on a single charge. We are used to being told 400, which in real life means 300 or 250. But in this case, as far as we can tell so far, those 400 km are completely real. After the first 50 km, the computer still gives us 380 in reserve. The credit for this is not only due to the new battery supplied by China’s CATL. Peugeot’s aerodynamics engineers also made a significant contribution, and at the cost of imperceptible changes under the front apron, in the fenders and in the rims, they further reduced drag compared to the standard 308. The electric motor is also new, which, if compared to the previous generation of electric cars of Peugeot, increases power from 136 to 156 horses.

Peugeot e-308

156 k. v. maximum power

270 Nm max. torque

9.8 seconds 0-100 km/h

413 km mileage according to WLTP

It is not very impressive, and the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is limited to 9.8 seconds in the name of a longer range. But it doesn’t need to be more, because this car is quick and nimble where it matters most – the starts.

We were convinced by our own experience that overtaking with the e-308 is easy and pleasant – at least on normal roads. Acceleration from 30 to 60 kilometers per hour takes two and a half seconds, from 60 to 90 in just over three. At highway speeds, this dynamic is already lost, but still the e-308 is capable of developing 170 kilometers per hour, which is above the average for a mass electric car. Our test route was mainly on mountain roads with steep ascents and descents, where the e-308 gave a consumption of 13 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers – an enviable indicator, comparable only to little things like the Dacia Spring. In the city cycle, this car is capable of dropping below 12 kWh per 100 km, and then the battery will last you over 500 km. The car has a three-phase charger of up to 11 kilowatts on board, and can take a charge of up to 100 kilowatts at a fast charging station, which means 25 minutes to fill the battery from 20 to 80%. 12 minutes gives 100 kilometers of mileage. The compact battery has another plus – it limits the weight. I wouldn’t exactly call this car light because it’s almost 1.7 tons. But it is much lighter than most of its competitors. And it certainly doesn’t feel bad on the sharp turns over Tarragona. The small steering wheel, which drew so much criticism in larger models such as the 3008 and 508, is quite adequate here. It will take time just to adjust it so that it does not hide the utensils from your view. But apart from this trifle, the e-308 is an extremely comfortable car. And also practical – with a bigger trunk than the Volkswagen Golf. The quality of the materials is very good, and Peugeot kept a few physical buttons for the main functions – a great step back from their attempt to remove all buttons in the previous generation. In the higher versions, you can also have the famous 3D dashboard developed by Visteon’s Sofia team. The 10-inch multimedia has high resolution and quite nice graphics. Our only complaint is the slightly sluggish Tom-Tom navigation, but anyway most customers will use their own via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Electronic assistants include adaptive cruise control with automatic stop and go, detection of objects in the blind spot at a distance of up to 75 meters, and rear hazard warning, which is very useful when exiting parking lots. Otherwise, the equipment, including the Focal audio system, is identical to that of the regular 308. There is only one major problem with this car, and it has to do with the price. In France, the e-308 starts at over €44,000. In Bulgaria, the starting price is BGN 90,207, although with really rich equipment. There are plenty of EVs that will give you both more range and more horsepower for less money.

But the e308 has one trump card that most of them don’t. Again, we return to the appearance. The most expensive commodity since the existence of human civilization has always been beauty. See more photos from the Peugeot e-308 test in the GALLERY:

