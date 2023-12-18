The new Polish government hasn’t even taken office, but it has already blown up the stock exchange rates

#Polish #government #hasnt #office #blown #stock #exchange #rates

In Poland – similarly to Hungary – the political palette is quite divided. After elections were held on October 15, it looks very likely that a centrist coalition led by Donald Tusk will be able to form a government instead of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS), which pursues a policy quite similar to that of Fidesz.

This is still a little further away, but the future government has already launched a package of measures that will severely cut the price of oil industry Orlen: they would introduce a kind of overhead reduction, and the rough cost of this would be covered by retroactively smearing the oil industry giant led by PiS. With this, the Tusks indirectly put almost all Polish shares under pressure.

The much-attacked Orlen leader

For the background of the story, it should be known that before the Polish election, Orlen and the company manager Daniel Obajtek, who was treated with hostility by the opposition parties, were accused of trying to help the previous government by artificially reducing fuel prices to a low level before the elections. Between the beginning of September and the election on October 15, Orlen reduced its price a total of fifteen times. This led to all kinds of gasoline purchases, shortages, and tumult, but in the end it did not help the ruling party, because the right lost the election.

Daniel Obajtek is a really interesting figure anyway. Recalling a memorable scandal, in February 2021, the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza published secretly recorded phone calls under the title Obajtek’s tapes, with which it sought to substantiate that the company manager had lied and uttered unclassifiable obscenities at his former workplace.

This led to a debate about whether Obajtek suffers from Tourette’s syndrome. Gilles de la Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, involuntary movements and sounds; the latter can be growling, whining, or even involuntary swearing.

By the time the association of patients who actually suffer from it stated that the syndrome means the automatic voicing of obscenities, rather than the selected insults and qualifications that fit the text, that is, the company manager does not seem to be sick, but rather just a jerk.

Falling

In any case, the yet-to-be-appointed Polish civilian forces – hardly free from their thirst for revenge – announced that they would freeze the prices of electricity, gas and district heating in Poland and that Orlen would have to pay for the guild. This would be particularly problematic because the company would receive a large tax for the high energy prices of an already closed business year (2022).

The retroactive tax really seemed like a tough start, the investors weren’t happy either, they immediately tried to sell their Orlen shares – but also other shares, because they thought that if Orlen behaved this way, then other public and even private companies would receive the same unpleasant surprise.

At first, Orlen fell by 8 percent in one day, and rather only increased the panic, when the analyst of the company called East Capital reassured that after such a move, not all Polish shares need to be sold.

If someone hadn’t thought about it before, they could think about it (here’s the Poland Daily video about it). Yahoo Finance’s data shows that the fall in Orlen, which eventually reached 10 percent, did not escalate, and in fact, the price has corrected a little since then.

Assessing the legality of the planned tax is complicated to the extent that the EU has indeed authorized all kinds of special taxes for energy companies that cope well with the energy crisis (Mol Nyrt. could tell you about this). It is strange and difficult to justify within the framework of the rule of law that, after the company did not receive such a tax in 2022, the new government would still impose such a tax after the already closed business year.

The story includes the fact that, in the eyes of the opposition, Daniel Obajtek is the real strongman of PiS, probably the second most hated person after Jarosław Kaczyński, whose incompetence is a constant topic of the critical press.

Daniel Obajtek, the president and CEO of the Polish oil company ORLEN, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a press conference announcing the details of investments in small modular reactors planned for Poland in Warsaw on April 17, 2023 – Photo: Attila Husejnow / SOPA Images / Getty Images

You need to reduce utilities

Orlen therefore lost HUF 500 billion in market value in a single day. The drop came just after an online portal, Wysokie Napięcie, reported that the Orlen Group is expected to cover the costs of the government’s plans to freeze the prices of electricity, gas and heating, or cut utilities. The portal wrote that according to the estimates of the government coalition led by Donald Tusk, Orlen will have to pay approximately 14.6 billion zlotys (1,300 billion forints).

It turned out that a group of representatives of the ruling Civic Coalition (KO) and Poland 2050 did indeed submit a bill to the lower house of parliament, the Sejm, which would freeze the price of residential electricity, gas and heating until the end of June 2024.

One of the authors of the economic program of the Civic Coalition (KO), Andrzej Domański, told the Bloomberg news agency that the new levy imposed on Orlen is in line with the European Commission’s regulations on excess profit taxes.

According to critics, it is not kosher

However, Pawel Borys, head of the Polish Development Fund (PFR), believes that taxing Orlen in this way is most likely incompatible with EU law. But several other economic experts were also keen on “what a start”. Daniel Obajtek himself has already expressed the suspicion of insider trading:

“I wonder who wanted to reduce the value of Orlen, financially destabilize the company, and what was the purpose of this”

– written by. In this spirit, Bartosz Kownacki, another PiS representative and former deputy minister of national defense, also commented:

“I hope the prosecutors will soon deal with the case.”

In any case, Orlen can really catch the eye of future government forces. After the election campaign was over, the Polish fuel prices, which had been the cheapest in Europe until then, moved in nicely with the others. Today, for example, Polish fuel prices are barely behind Hungarian prices. It’s as if the company really just wanted to prove that the big price drop before October 15 was no accident.