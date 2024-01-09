the new Portuguese restaurant with an accent that wants to feed the whole of Braga – NiT

#Portuguese #restaurant #accent #feed #Braga #NiT

Santo: the new Portuguese restaurant with an accent that wants to feed the whole of Braga

Portuguese food, an international twist and many photogenic dishes. That’s all you’ll find here.

This is far from being Manuel Vieira’s first adventure, who at the age of 50 decided to accept yet another challenge in restoration. From south to north, the businessman confirms that he has been “everywhere”, but ended up landing in Braga, where he is also responsible for Canté Food & Friends. Now, since November, he has been managing Santo with two other partners, the new restaurant in the city center.

Colorful and bold, this is the first impression this Saint gives. “We work with Portuguese food with some techniques from around the world”, he begins by explaining to NiT. “We will look for something in France, in Japan, but then we essentially want everything to be translated into an explosion of flavor.”

“We want dishes with good presentation, but with honest, fresh, seasonal food,” he says. The photogenicity stands out immediately, of course, but there are more secrets to discover in the recipes. One of these good examples is the Braga-style cod (16€), apparently traditional but which is fried in tempura. Or the sea bass with topinambur puree, which is brightened with a beurre blanc and a Japanese dash (€28).

The course of the meal can follow the traditional route or focus on sharing, supported by the various appetizers and snacks. There are, first of all, Asian shrimp (€14), broken eggs with truffled potatoes, asparagus and ham (€13), Galician octopus (€14) and Asian croquettes (€2.5).

Then there are the baos in two versions: one with soft-shell crab (13€) and the other with pulled pork (11€). The snacks section ends with a shrimp dog (€9).

In the main dishes, in addition to cod and sea bass, there is braised squid with nero rice (15€) and prawn rice (41€), in the fish section. When it comes to meat, you can count on a 300-gram entrecôte, served with hollandaise sauce (27€), oven-baked rice with sausages and lamb shoulder (19€) and smoked pork pancetta with celery and apple puree (15 €).

Finally, the sweets: a chocolate panettone affogato with Gorgonzola cheese cream (€6) and French toast with vanilla ice cream (€6). Everything to taste in a room based on vibrant colors, full of modern furniture that matches the color that also reaches the dishes.

More than food, Manuel Vieira knows what he wants. “It’s not just selling food, it’s selling moments”, he emphasizes, in a conversation that, inevitably, always ends with what goes on the plate. “More than presentation, we need to find good products and then make them well. As I usually say: just don’t ruin it.”

