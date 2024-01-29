The new Prince of Persia was stolen from the best places

#Prince #Persia #stolen #places

Prince of Persia has been a game of fate for years. The cult video game series, which launched in 1989, last received a meaningful sequel in 2010 with The Forgotten Sands (if you don’t count the various phone spin-offs), in addition, Ubisoft also mowed down the Sands of Time remake, although it is said not for good. Then last summer, the publisher unexpectedly announced that their Montpellier studio was working on a new game called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Princeless Persia

I was surprised to read the comments under the announcement trailer of Lost Crown, since the majority already hated the game beforehand. Most people complained about the graphics and the story, based on the trailer it seemed that there was no prince in the game named after the Prince of Persia. Since then, of course, it has turned out that he is, and his role is also important in the story, but we control not him, but a warrior named Sargon, who strengthens a mercenary group called Immortals, whose members fight on the side of the Persians. The prince in question, Ghassan, is kidnapped early in the game, and Sargon and his team must rescue him from the kidnappers.

I admit, I threw myself into the adventure with high hopes, I was curious what it would be like to play the 2D platformer Prince of Persia again 35 years after the original game. Then I quickly understood (in part) what the early croakers were thinking,

the Lost Crown does not look good.

The cartoon-animated style works as it should, but the characters and animations bring the level of a mobile game at most, which is not helped by the fact that the game takes place in 2.5D, i.e. even though the spaces to walk through are two-dimensional, they are still open towards the back, so to run into nice sections of the track as well. Moreover, overall, I wouldn’t even call the game ugly, the implementation just seems crappy and clumsy.

It’s a pleasure to see that due to the low graphics quality, Ubisoft confidently claims that the game runs at a stable 60 FPS on all existing platforms. I played Lost Crown on PC, and it was more than enough there. Due to the nature of the game, it can be a great choice for owners of handheld consoles that are becoming increasingly popular these days, such as Steam Deck, ASUS Rog Ally, or the recently tested Lenovo Legion Go, although their hardware capabilities already exceed the standard of the game.

Soulslike Metroidvania

Lost Crown is admittedly a metroidvania, which means that it uses the foundations laid by the classic Metroid in 1986, i.e. we can adventure on a large, relatively open level with Sargon, some inaccessible parts of which we have to return to later, after we have become stronger , or we have acquired new abilities. These gameplay features are mixed with another genre, which turns Lost Crown into a side-viewing soulslike game, as the opponents deal surprisingly high damage, and the combat also includes well-paced defense and evasion.

In addition, the game openly taps from the greats of the genre, you may be familiar with the enemies that revive when you save, or the trees vibrating in gold (which function here as checkpoints), from FromSoftware’s big release two years ago, Elden Ring, which is responsible for the soulslike genre name. The levels, the opponents and the concept in general were clearly made from popular indie titles such as Ori and the Blind Forest, Hollow Knight, or Blasphemous.

Four things make Sargon’s adventure significantly different from the mentioned games, on the one hand, the familiar time manipulation thread from Sands of Time appears here in the story and in our abilities, which is a particularly interesting aspect of the game. On the other hand, the platforming parts are damn good, and the dynamics of the gameplay are also great, which is not surprising, since Ubisoft Montpellier was also responsible for the Rayman games. Jumping puzzles – where you have to use several time manipulation skills at once – are definitely the best part of the game.

The third factor is none other than Lost Crown’s detailed difficulty settings, which can be used to completely customize the gaming experience. Of course, you can also choose from predefined levels, but you can also vary each small element individually, such as the opponents’ health or damage, the accuracy of jumping, or the time available for a successful parry strike. This may not sound like a big deal at first, but it allows us to play Lost Crown however we like. We enjoy jumping, but don’t we like to run into a boss for centuries? Or, on the contrary, do we want fast-paced, brutal fights with little running and jumping? Come on, it’s up to us to fine-tune the difficulty level.

Another indisputable virtue of Lost Crown is the story and its surroundings, because even though we are talking about an unspoken complicated revenge story, elements such as the huge, cursed mountain Qaf, which hides secrets, or the mysterious Simurgh, revered as a deity, appear in the story based on Persian mythology. bird.

Fair craftsmanship

So with Sargon, we will cross the mountain, from the cursed forest to the windswept, snowy peaks to the ancient library in the stomach of Qaf and dungeons overflowing with toxic sewage, we will turn around in many places, and in the meantime we will clash with all kinds of opponents. We scramble left and right, zigzag between spikes and bottomless depths, while trying to unravel the prince and ourselves lost in tangled time.

There is nothing to beautify this, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a completely fair game, which does what is required in all areas except for the graphics, but that’s it, nothing more. A fun, sufficiently deep, but not overcomplicated game based on established formulas, which was also free of bugs on the day of its release, which is a big thing in itself considering the conditions of today’s game industry. In addition, the basic game can be had for “only” 50 euros, which is 20 euros below the price of 70 euros that was accepted on the AAA market a few years ago, so we can get into Sargon’s shoes relatively cheaper. The adventure itself is pleasantly long, and for maximalists there are even more side missions and obtainable crap.

That’s all well and good, but the previously mentioned games like Hollow Knight and others can be ours for a fraction of that price. Adding to this, the fact that Lost Crown is no better or worse than the competition, it is worth waiting for a bigger discount, unless you feel an unrelieved desire for a quick jump.