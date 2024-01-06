The new Razer Blade gamer laptops create a rich visual world – PCW

#Razer #Blade #gamer #laptops #create #rich #visual #world #PCW

Exceptionally, the focus is not on performance, the manufacturer has taken the world’s leading position in the field of built-in displays, and has also achieved first place in two panel technologies.

This year, Razer has divided its communication about its new products into two parts. In the days leading up to the exhibition, it specifically focuses on only one feature, and after the start of the show, the rest of the information may also be revealed. When you hear the brand name, you can guess that it will be a game-tuned configuration, but the specifications and performance figures are less interesting at the moment. Of course, there is no need to expect a big surprise, the new Blade laptops can be based on the current platforms of Intel and AMD, but there have been advances in display technologies that the engineers can be proud of.

The world number one status is an important message, and this time it affects two size categories. In addition to the 18-inch giant, the 16-inch model has also been renewed, based on the displays used, professional use would not be out of the question, but the focus is on maximizing the gaming experience.

Of the two powerhouses, the 2024 edition of the Blade 16 is somewhat the more interesting newcomer, since the basic element of the configuration will be the OLED display operating at 240 Hz refresh rate, which comes from Samsung. The QHD+ resolution (2560×1600 pixels) panel has a response time of only 0.2 milliseconds, but even more importantly, it meets the ClearMR 11000 standard provided by VESA, which monitors and verifies the blur factor and sharpness of individual pixels. The standard consists of several steps, the value of 11000 is met by the Blade 16 for the first time in the world; thanks to Samsung engineers. The 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certificate are just icing on the cake, under such conditions an above-average gaming experience is certainly guaranteed.

The 18-inch big brother awaits deployments with a different panel technology, a slightly lower image refresh rate, but a much higher resolution, the 4K pixels grind the pixels at 165 Hz with a response time of 3 milliseconds and G-Sync support. The up to 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage suggests that an IPS panel may have been included in the frame, but the manufacturer is tight-lipped about the brightness and contrast ratio.

However, a common feature is factory calibration and Calman authentication, thanks to which the new Blade laptops can be used with the correct color reproduction from the first switch on. In terms of imaging, Razer starts the year at the absolute top, and you don’t need to sleep much to get to know the other specification data.