The new Redmi Note 13 mobiles can be updated for four years

It looks like not only Samsung is trying to provide long software support for its mid-range phones, but also Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 13 mobiles will soon debut in the international market and will reportedly receive updates for four years.

The Redmi Note 13 series was introduced in China back in September, but since then it is only available in the manufacturer’s home country. Fortunately, this will soon change, as the mid-range mobile phones will debut in India on January 4, and will probably reach Europe later.

According to the news, the Redmi Note 13 models will receive quite fair support, as they will receive security patches for 4 years from their release, and Xiaomi may release three major Android version updates.

Redmi Note 13

The new products will certainly come with the Android 14 system, but instead of HyperOS, they will reportedly have an MIUI interface, at least in the first round.

The Redmi Note 13 phones may be released on the international market with similar features to those with which they were released in China, but there may be differences, and it is not certain that all versions will reach us. Otherwise, we can expect a 6.67-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display, and the hardware varies depending on the exact model. In the case of the original editions, Dimensity 6080 is used in the base Note 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 in the Pro model, and Dimensity 7200 Ultra in the Pro+.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

As for the camera, all three phones have a 16MP front-facing sensor. The Redmi Note 13 has a 100MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while the Note 13 Pro and Pro+ have a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro unit can handle

Redmi Note 13 and 13 Pro+ have a 5000mAh battery with 67W and 120W fast charging support. And the Note 13 Pro is equipped with a 5100mAh battery and offers 67W charging. All three smartphones have received an in-display fingerprint reader, as well as IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

