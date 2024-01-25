The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard

#season #Bauers #starts #date #RTL #Boulevard

Tina Nijkamp has in her podcast Tina’s Tv Update announced that the new season of The farmers will be shown on NPO 1 for the first time in twenty years on Thursday, April 4.

Although true fans are happy with the return of the program, Tina is not really happy with the channel’s approach. “That has to do with the fact that Frans Bauer can now be seen in the spring.” According to Tina, much less television is watched in the spring and that may result in poor viewing figures for the program. “Frans Bauer is really someone you would like to see in the autumn, if you are looking for fun.”

In addition, start The farmers in a week, in which several programs are launched at NPO and that is also not good news for the singer. “That is far too much for one channel to properly promote.”

Tina advises Frans to make a lot of radio advertisements and appear on talk shows, but according to Tina it will still be difficult to match the viewing figures he achieved twenty years ago.

The farmers see you on NPO 1 from Thursday April 4 at 8:30 PM