The new T-Cross is now available in our country. Here’s how much it costs (BG PRICES) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The new T-Cross is now available in our country. Here's how much it costs (BG PRICES)

Roughly four years after introducing Volkswagen’s smallest crossover, the German company decided it was time to make some updates to keep the model relevant for years to come.

All versions now come with LED lights as standard, except for the most basic version, which does not include matrix lights. New colors have also been introduced, including the yellow seen in the photos.

The side profile remains unchanged, but at the rear we notice modified taillights with new graphics. The rear bumper has also undergone changes, and the R-Line version offers its own unique design. In the interior, changes are minimal and include larger screens. The company reports that they have also improved the quality of the materials with softer surfaces and decorative stitching.

In terms of engines, there are no changes, meaning the T-Cross continues to offer a 1.0-liter engine with 96 or 116 horsepower and a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 150 horsepower. All modifications are front-wheel drive.

Prices for the model start at BGN 41,644 for the base version with the smallest engine and reach BGN 55,710 for R-Line equipment. If you combine it with the 1.5-liter engine, then the price rises to BGN 57,421 before adding options.

