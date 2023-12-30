#team #Jonathan #Espericueta #play #surprising

The new team for which Jonathan Espericueta will play in a surprising way December 29, 2023 · 7:43 p.m.

One of the Mexican players who suited many things, who promised a lot because of his shortness, he showed great talent with the ball. The world champion and one of the great promises chosen by FIFA, where it could be seen that the talent he had Jonathan Espericueta It was a lot and that Mexico was facing a potential figure in world football.

However, things did not happen and in the end Jonathan Espericueta could not make the leap in quality. The player unfortunately had to Ricardo Ferretti as a coach, a strategy that has never been played by youth youth players, so in the end the footballer lost any chance to play in tigers, His time in Europe was not very good either, so in the end his career was diluted.

Now through his own social networks, Jonathan Espericueta himself showed that he will have an opportunity to play football again this time in the Kings League, in the Los Angeles team. Pigs FC.

Thus, the former Mexican player, world champion in the under 17 category, will continue his sporting activity after a long disappearance, since Espericueta had not had sporting activity either in the MX League or in other tournaments. A soccer player who had to give everything, but due to different circumstances, the player could not transcend in Mexican soccer and could not transcend in world soccer either.

Teams where Espericueta played