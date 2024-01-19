The new team of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, whose contract was terminated, has been announced – Last Minute Sports News

Fatih Karagümrük announced that the contract of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, who was loaned from Beşiktaş, was terminated.

In the statement made on Karagümrük’s social media account, “The contract of Kerem Atakan Kesgin, whom we rented from Beşiktaş at the beginning of the season, was mutually terminated as a result of the negotiations. We would like to thank him for his efforts to our club so far and wish him success in his football life.” statements were included.

WILL BE RENTED TO SİVASSPOR

The young football player is expected to be loaned to Sivasspor. Bülent Uygun, the coach of the red and white team, made a statement yesterday. “We will add our brother Kerem to our team, if there is no problem. Coach Samet Aybaba offered us a loan.” he said.

HE PLAYED IN 6 MATCHES

The 23-year-old midfielder was transferred from Sivasspor to Beşiktaş in 2022. Kerem Atakan, who was loaned to Karagümrük at the beginning of this season, played in 6 matches. The football player, who remained on the field for 174 minutes, could not contribute to the score for his team.

