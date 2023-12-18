The new Tiguan is already on sale in Bulgaria. Here’s how much it costs ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#Tiguan #sale #Bulgaria #Heres #costs #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

Earlier this year, Volkswagen introduced the third-generation Tiguan, which arrives with a completely new design, new technologies and larger dimensions. The new Tiguan is 32 mm longer and now reaches 4551 mm. As for the height, the improvement is only 5 mm and reaches 1640 mm compared to its predecessor. The width of 1,939 mm and the wheelbase of 2,681 mm remain unchanged. Although the crossover has become only slightly longer, the trunk has grown by 33 liters and is already 648 liters when loaded to the height of the backs of the rear seats. Headroom improves by a further 9mm at the front to 1058mm) and by 10mm at the rear to 1022mm.

The interior is all-new for both the Tiguan and the Volkswagen, though we do see some ID lookalikes. the model elements. In the middle is a large display, which is complemented by a 10-inch digital odometer in front of the driver. The gear lever has also been moved and is now located behind the steering wheel, and in its place is the volume up knob.

Two hybrid options are available with a system output of 201 hp. or 268 hp. These models also use a battery with a capacity of 19.7 kilowatt hours, which can provide a range of up to 100 km on electricity alone. Charging now reaches up to 50 kV when the Tiguan is connected to a fast charger. There are also variants with a mild hybrid. They combine a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a 48-volt starter/alternator and output either 130 or 150 horsepower.

The third-generation Tiguan also offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 201 hp. or 262 hp. There are still diesel options with the familiar 2.0-liter engine with 150 hp. or 190 hp. Four-wheel drive is optionally available.

In our country, not all options are available at the moment, and the gasoline and diesel engines with power between 150 and 190 horsepower are offered with an automatic seven-speed transmission. Prices for the base model start at BGN 73,193 for the Life level, BGN 78,733 for the Elegance level and BGN 95,454 for the R-Line equipment with 190 horsepower.

