27.01.24

The new Torres is the best model of the Korean company so far (test drive)

The five-seater SUV will appeal to customers who are attracted by bolder design but also value ride comfort

“70 years of experience in the production of 4×4” – this is how the history of the South Korean SUV-specialist, which we know mostly under the name SsangYong Motor, but in the future we will address as KGM, looks like in one sentence. In the past few years, the company, which was founded in 1954 as Ha Dong-Hwan Motor and gained popularity in the 1990s as the “Korean Mercedes – SsangYong” has had a complicated fate, connected with several changes of ownership.

After all, SsangYong Motor Company remained a 100% Korean company specializing in the production of SUVs and 4×4 vehicles after its controlling stake was bought by a powerful South Korean investor in March 2023. The new owner KG Group is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in various industries including chemicals, steel, hospitality and media.

Photo: Ratola

The acquisition of SsangYong Motor Company enabled KG Group to also enter the automotive industry through its newly created KGM brand, which will gradually replace the SsangYong brand, and the first all-new model created by the SsangYong/KGM team was the Torres SUV, positioned between the mid-size SUV Korando and the 7-seat flagship Rexton.

The Torres is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with direct fuel injection that develops 163bhp. and a maximum torque of 280 Nm in a fairly wide rev range – from 1500 to 4000 rpm. Its dimensions are: length 4700 mm, width 1890 mm, height 1720 mm and wheelbase 2680 mm, which places it in the upper sub-segment of mid-size SUVs, especially suitable for a versatile family or corporate vehicle.

On the road and in the city, the Torres catches the eye because it is unfamiliar, different, strange and even a little retro, depending on the point of view. The familiar winged “two dragon” emblem is now only found in the center of the wheels and on the steering wheel, but the text logo of the brand has been removed, or rather replaced with the heavily accented name of the new Torres model, written in large letters on the front grille and on the trunk lid.

The Torres silhouette stands out in the automotive landscape with an original exterior design in a more masculine style, with chiseled lines and angular elements inspired by iconic models from the off-road world. Personally, I like the front with a massive grille, inspired by Jeep models, but interpreted in their own style by the designers in South Korea.

Photo: L. Seliktar

At the back of the tailgate, there is a decorative protruding part imitating a spare wheel cover, but it is not there, but under the floor of the trunk. There’s even a massive handle located on the right-hand side of the tailgate, which might tell you it’s going to open sideways, just like it did on off-road models before, but it doesn’t open sideways, but vertically, like every other modern SUV in the the segment.

The tailgate is operated electrically and is operated by a button located on this massive handle. There are also grab bars on the hood, placed as a playful reference to the off-road style of the legendary SUVs, but their application is limited. The usual Torres customer, if we must be honest, is not the rugged adventurer conquering unknown territories, but a modern urban family with an active lifestyle, looking for a comfortable and safe ride, regardless of road conditions and weather conditions.

Photo: L. Seliktar

And if the Torres owner can safely take it off the beaten path, it’s unlikely that his adventures will go so far as to damage its shiny paintwork by going over branches and thorns, despite the fact that it has grab bars for fixing safety ropes on the front cover.

In the Torres interior, the first thing that strikes me is the large, atypically shaped steering wheel. It’s not round, it’s not square, it’s not oval, but the buttons are well placed on the spokes and easy to operate. There are three screens, with a 12.5-inch digital cluster right in front of the driver’s line of sight with a 4.2-inch color LCD information screen displaying a wide variety of data, including from the on-board computer integrated directly into the dashboard.

Photo: L. Seliktar

The second display is a 9-inch smart touchscreen designed to control the infotainment system, audio system or navigation with an HD rearview camera. This screen looks modern and nice, easy to control even when you follow the road. The third screen is an 8-inch LCD touch display, located lower and used to control the climate control and modes, serving for smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Photo: Leonid Seliktar

The three screens have better graphics than competing bezel-less models. The center console is deep and offers no less than three drink holders. Plastics are of good quality, superior to that of most European models. The cabin is designed for five passengers, with plenty of room for two and even three people in the back seat, and legroom is surprisingly generous.

Photo: L. Seliktar

The rear seat backrest can be reclined for a more comfortable ride as in the high-end models. The SsangYong/KGM Torres has a huge trunk with a volume of 703 liters, which can be increased to 1,662 liters if we fold the backs of the rear seats. The volume under its floor is also intelligently utilized, and the salon is spacious and full of additional storage places for all kinds of items – from a large water bottle to a laptop computer.

Photo: L. Seliktar

The new SsangYong/KGM Torres comes powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged direct injection 1.5 GDI Turbo petrol engine producing 163bhp. As standard, the new Korean model comes with front-wheel drive and a manual gearbox.

The test model was combined with the optional 6-speed automatic gearbox supplied by the Japanese manufacturer Aisin and equipped with 4×4 four-wheel drive. The power of 163 hp. is reached between 5000 and 5500 rpm, and the maximum torque of 280 Nm is available between 1500 and 4000 rpm.

Photo: L. Seliktar

For the new Torres, the engine is quite sufficient, but don’t expect sporty performance. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes about 9 seconds, and the maximum speed is 191 km/h, which, in fact, is optimally calculated for a car with such a high center of gravity. Officially, the new SsangYong/KGM Torres has an average consumption of 9L/100km when equipped with four-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

In the city, the on-board computer showed consumption of 10.8 l/100 km. On the highway and intercity, consumption dropped to an acceptable 7.7 L/100 km. It is much more comfortable to drive in the city with the 6-speed automatic transmission, which shifts smoothly, although the gear changes are not the fastest. If you need more dynamics, you should use the manual mode of the automatic transmission, with which you can achieve a sporty behavior, but at the expense of increased fuel consumption.

Photo: L. Seliktar

Under normal road conditions, the drive is on the front wheels, which achieves ease of control, excellent maneuverability and maximum fuel efficiency. The four-wheel drive is activated by the active AWD-system automatically in case of need, detected by the car’s sensors, with the possibility of regulated descent on a slope with the activation of the HDC system, as well as the locking of the differential. The model with a 4×4 drive has decent traction both on rough surfaces and on snow or muddy terrain.

The new Torres is an SUV designed for a comfortable ride, so its suspension is supple and soft. The car is a nice ride, with the suspension handling bumps well, especially with the standard 18-inch wheels. The steering wheel makes just under three turns from end to end, allowing for precise steering. The turning radius is 5.42 meters and the steering wheel has an intelligent power steering that varies automatically according to the speed of movement, so the Torres is very easy to maneuver when turning and parking.

Photo: L. Seliktar

The soundproofing of the cabin is very good and even at high speeds there is no noise in the cabin. If you approach the turns a little more sporty, the body leans slightly, typical of an SUV, but it will not give you unpleasant sensations, and if you overdo it with sharp movements, the stability systems of the second will take corrective action.

However, Torres feels best when driven calmly and even on a rough road it will provide you with safe movement, comfort and silence. The position behind the wheel is high enough for good visibility, and the adjustable seat in all directions provides the driver with the comfort he needs to drive for long periods without feeling tired.

Equipped with the 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine and 6-speed automatic gearbox, the Torres can tow a trailer weighing 1.5 tons, and thanks to the minimum ground clearance of 195 mm and a tread depth of up to 300 mm, overcoming small water obstacles happens smoothly. This is also the reason why in South Korea, rich in mountains and beaches, where the model has been successfully sold since last year, Torres is a real hit among campers and mountaineers.

Photo: L. Seliktar

In the spirit of SsangYong/KGM’s policy of “more value for your money”, the new Torres is equipped as standard with a wide range of systems and functions that most competitors offer as options. Now the basic equipment includes the keyless entry system, power windows and mirrors, air conditioning, a 6-speaker audio system, rain and light sensors, Bluetooth and cruise control.

Mandatory on board are 7 or 8 airbags, depending on the equipment level, a complex stabilization system with many active safety functions, automatic braking technology, lane keeping system, traffic sign recognition and driver fatigue determination.

Photo: L. Seliktar

The highest Premium version pleases with perforated leather interior upholstery, ambient lighting with a choice of 32 colors of the dimmable infinity backlight, two-zone climate control with a filter against microparticles and an ionizer, a rear view camera, navigation, an electric tailgate, heated seats and many other extras. Among the options I like best are the power front seats with ventilation and the semi-autonomous steering, which minimizes the use of physical controls.

And while SsangYong/KGM has made significant strides towards higher quality models, their prices are still more affordable than the competition. Traditionally for SsangYong, the new Torres came to us with a competitive price/quality ratio. Importer Ratola’s base offer is BGN 63,900 including VAT for Torres with a manual gearbox and a decent level of equipment, while the top level Premium 4WD 6AT, with added extras and all taxes, comes in at just over BGN 80,000.

Photo: L. Seliktar

In conclusion, the new Torres, inspired by legendary off-road models, is a special event in the world of South Korean SUVs. With a distinctive style, affordable price and proven quality, it has been enthusiastically received by customers who like bolder designs.

After the test of the first Torres that set foot on Bulgarian soil, I came to the conclusion that this is the best SsangYong car ever made, which can bravely beat its famous competitors in the popular SUV-segment with dual 4×4 drive.

Specifications

SsangYong Torres 1.5 T-GDI 4WD Automatic

Dimensions

Length: 4700 mm

Width: 1890 mm

Height: 1720 mm

Wheelbase: 2680 mm

Ground clearance: 195 mm

Net weight: 1618 kg

Tank volume: 50 liters

Engine

Type: 4-cylinder in-line with turbocharger

Displacement: 1497 cc

Maximum power: 163 hp at 5000-5500 rpm

Maximum torque: 280 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm

Gearbox: 6-speed automatic

Wheel drive: dual/4×4

Dynamics

Maximum speed: 191 km/h

Acceleration from 0-100 km/h: 8.9 seconds

Average consumption: 7.9 ~ 9.0/100 km

CO2 emissions: 207 g/km

Price of the tested model including VAT: BGN 79,700