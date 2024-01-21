The new Volkswagen Golf has been completely declassified ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The first photos of the new Volkswagen Golf have appeared on the Internet. The updated model will be officially presented on January 24, but its design is no longer a secret. The cars in the photos are without any camouflage.

Almost the entire range of the Volkswagen Golf 2024, including the hatchback and station wagon, as well as the sharpened GTI and GTE versions, fall into the pictures. From them, it can be seen that the design has not changed much – the radiator grill, bumpers, headlights and “stops” have, however, been changed.

The interior of the Volkswagen Golf 2024 is no secret either. It was previously shown in official photos. The car gets a new multimedia system with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and built-in “assistant” ChatGPT. The climate control switches were also changed.

It also became known that the plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf GTE has a new unit with a system power of 272 horsepower. It is based on a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, and the mileage on electricity alone is 80 kilometers.

Gasoline turbo engines with a volume of 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 liters will remain in the line, as well as two-liter turbodiesels. Some engines will become more powerful. This will be the last VW Golf with internal combustion engines, because in 2027 or 2028 the hatchback will become an electric car.

