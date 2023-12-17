The new Wi-Fi technology is coming, which is five times faster than before

#WiFi #technology #coming #times #faster

The technology behind Wi-Fi is also constantly evolving. We are currently using the 6th generation, but the 7th series, which is roughly five times faster than its predecessor, will arrive next year. By the way, Li-Fi may also be a challenger to Wi-Fi in the future.

Lightning fast Wi-Fi 7 is coming

Wi-Fi will reach a new level next year, as the 7th generation of the technology, officially known as 802.11, may arrive. Wi-Fi 7-compatible routers are now on the market, and the service may launch in a few months. The new wireless technology significantly surpasses its predecessor in the most important indicators. It is estimated to be capable of up to 40 GB/s transfer speeds, which is more than five times higher than its predecessor.

Intel and Broadcom also presented Wi-Fi 7 speeds, which reached 5 GB/s, compared to Wi-Fi 6’s maximum of 1.7 GB/s. Wi-Fi 7 achieves this performance by seamlessly switching between the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz frequencies, allowing compatible devices to operate on these frequencies simultaneously.

However, Leet notes, the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 in 2024 does not mean that everyone will have access to the technology immediately. For example, we won’t see performance improvements if older devices won’t be able to take advantage of Wi-Fi 7. Of course, this makes it worthwhile to build the technology, since the router and data scattering will work.

Instead of Wi-Fi, here is Li-Fi

By the way, the development of light-based, wireless communication technology, i.e. Li-Fi, reached a milestone in the summer. The developer Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) team included the modern communication procedure in a standard. The arrival of the Wi-Fi 7 standard is very important from the point of view of the development of the Li-Fi business, because it can bring the attempts of different manufacturers to a common denominator. In this way, it can accelerate its spread and ensure the compatibility of products that follow the standard.

However, Li-Fi cannot replace Wi-Fi everywhere. Since the technology is light-based, the transmitter and receiver must have a clear view of each other. In addition, they must be within a certain range in order for data transmission to work reliably and at high bandwidth. Therefore, it can be used mostly indoors. One of the possible uses can be in an office environment, if the Li-Fi devices are connected to the lighting network of the given room.

Li-Fi communication takes place in the infrared range. Its maximum data transfer bandwidth is currently 224 GB/s. The massive transmission speed is due to the fact that the technology works in an exclusive optical range where stability, lower latency and less noise can be ensured. By the way, Li-Fi can work great with technologies like VR and AR, so it can be used in virtual and augmented reality as well.