The New Year is approaching in Russia, and Putin’s good friend has announced “blood revenge”.

Ramzan Kadyrov is considered one of Chechen leader Vladimir Putin’s most loyal friends in Russia. The Russian president could also count on him on the front line in Ukraine, and the Muslim militants also swore an oath to the president against Yevgeny Prigozhin when the Wagner mercenaries started against Moscow at the end of June. The 47-year-old leader has been in charge of Chechnya for almost 17 years, and now he expressed drastic thoughts regarding the approach of the Russian New Year.

I emphasized that any attempt to commit violence against a person’s life will affect the offender’s relatives

Kadyrov posted on the Telegram messaging app. The Chechen leader said this in relation to the fact that attacks are frequent in Chechnya during the New Year period. Putin’s ally justified the steps with an ancient procedure, according to him, the concept of “blood revenge” was regular and well-known in the history of the Caucasus, and should be applied in similar cases as well.

No waiver will work until we kill someone in his family and claim the right to blood revenge

the Russian paper quoted Kadyrov. The Chechen leader was previously known for his bloodthirsty statements, it happened that he called for the killing of the opposition or critical thinkers in Chechnya.

