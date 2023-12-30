The new year will bring higher costs for entrepreneurs. “People are already running on fumes”

#year #bring #higher #costs #entrepreneurs #People #running #fumes

From January 1, the minimum wage and the 500+ benefit increase, but taxes also increase – both for private individuals and entrepreneurs. Higher ZUS, tax on plastic packaging, tax for people buying the sixth and subsequent apartments, higher excise tax rates on cigarettes and alcohol, higher maximum tax rates on real estate and dogs.

In 2024, Poles will face new taxes. This is another financial challenge for entrepreneurs. – I can sum it up very briefly. When I started my company nine years ago, I earned all my expenses for the first week (or month – editor’s note). For utilities, rent, ZUS, all invoices. The remaining weeks of the month were my earnings. Now the proportions are exactly the opposite – says Marta Mężyńska from the Nocne baking Cafe in Białystok. – Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs close this year with a loss or zero – adds Piotr Wolny, director of the Northern Chamber of Commerce in Szczecin.

The minimum wage will increase from 2024. From January 1, it will amount to PLN 4,242, and from July 1 – PLN 4,300 gross. From January, the maintenance of each employee will be higher by almost PLN 800 – assuming that he or she earns the lowest national salary. – We have different regions in Poland. While this minimum wage in Warsaw or Poznań will not make a great impression and cause great damage, in these small towns, outside large agglomerations, it may lead to companies either laying off employees or simply going into liquidation – emphasizes Adam Abramowicz, spokesman for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

Poles do not know what taxes they pay. Some people think they don't pay any

The effect of the Polish Order

From 2024, the additional mandatory ZUS contribution for entrepreneurs will amount to PLN 1,600 per month, excluding health insurance contributions. This is calculated separately depending on the chosen form of taxation. – This contribution will be higher by approximately PLN 182. Preferential contributions are also changing. These are contributions paid by people who are just starting their adventure with running a business. From January 1, these contributions will amount to PLN 402.65 and increase by PLN 61, explains Katarzyna Krupicka, ZUS spokeswoman in the Podlaskie Voivodeship.

With the Polish Order, the method of calculating health insurance premiums for entrepreneurs has changed. Previously, there was a flat-rate, fixed health insurance contribution, which in 2021 amounted to PLN 381. From 2022, the amount of the contribution depends on the form of taxation and the amount of income. In some cases, entrepreneurs have to pay even several or tens of thousands of zlotys. – It’s very unstable. There have been a lot of these tax increases in recent years. Sometimes, even when you called a given office to ask about the interpretation of a given provision, even the officials did not understand it – notes Marta Mężyńska from the Nocne baking Cafe.

A series of price increases

Invariably, an increase in the costs of running a business will translate into an increase in the prices of products and services. And these will not be the only increases. From January 1, excise duty on alcohol and cigarettes increases. In addition, customers will pay 20 cents for a plastic cup or 25 cents for another type of plastic packaging. – There are always two sides of the coin and there are probably some positive aspects here, certainly the environmental ones, this is the positive. Of course, all these costs will be passed on to customers. With high inflation, we should expect that the situation will not calm down, says Piotr Wolny, director of the Northern Chamber of Commerce in Szczecin.

According to economists, NBP’s forecasts for inflation below 5 percent in 2024, taking into account new increases, are very optimistic. – It is expected to be several percent. However, taking into account, for example, the increase in excise duty, the increase in the fuel surcharge or the packaging fee, this may have a greater impact on inflation and this inflation may not calm down as much as in recent months, points out Piotr Wolny. Further government decisions are still in question. For example, regarding the freezing of the VAT rate on food, which has been extended only until March 31.

Entrepreneurs’ expectations

Entrepreneurs do not hide that they are waiting for election promises to be fulfilled and the tax system to be simplified. – I hope it will work eventually. Politicians will turn to the real economy. People are already running on so-called fumes. The Polish Order burdened them (…). Everyone is trying to save themselves, doing everything they can, but it cannot go on forever – says Adam Abramowicz, spokesman for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

– We end 2023 with poor economic results across the entire economy. On a macroeconomic scale. These statistics report several hundred thousand companies that have suspended their operations or closed their operations, says Professor Aneta Zelek, an economist from the West Pomeranian Business School in Szczecin. As economists emphasize, the relationship is simple. Without entrepreneurs, there is no economic growth and therefore no budget revenues. The government should do everything to ensure favorable conditions for running a business.

