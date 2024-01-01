The New York Times noted the use of one tactic

#York #Times #noted #tactic

“As conventional forces struggle to break through defensive lines, both sides are increasingly turning to guerrilla tactics,” writes The New York Times.

These include sabotage, commando raids, targeted liquidations, bombing of ammunition depots, oil pipelines, and especially the railways through which Russia supplies its soldiers with weapons.

“The war in Ukraine is currently changing. Ukraine is increasingly conducting guerrilla operations against Russian troops and reducing the number of conventional operations. The goal is to strike a thousand shots,” said Seth Jones, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

After one of the attacks on the railway, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official said that Russian intelligence services should get used to the fact that partisans are everywhere.

The trains are noted to be vital to both sides as they were developed as the backbone of the Soviet supply system.

“This has been a concern of Russia for over a century – how to protect these really long and vulnerable railway lines,” said Emily Ferris, a research fellow at the Royal Joint Services Institute in the United Kingdom.

Russia is hunting Ukrainian guerrillas

As the “Unian” portal reported, the Russians are hunting Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. According to the National Resistance Center, the occupiers detained at least 1,500 people.

“The occupation administrations of southern and eastern Ukraine, together with the Russian occupation forces, continue to use repressive methods against the civilian population, especially against those citizens who openly express dissatisfaction with the occupation of the territories,” the latest report said.

