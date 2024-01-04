the news that is changing (forever) online shopping

#news #changing #online #shopping

Nadia Palazzolo 3 January 2024

Bad news for those who give in, without too many limits, to the charm of online shopping, trusting in free returns. Anyone who fills their cart, receives the goods and then sends the products back could soon have a bitter surprise: paying for the return. This is the orientation of the shopping giants.

So far, many brands have adopted the free return policy. This has translated, if we think on a global scale, into millions of parcels going back and forth from company warehouses to consumers’ homes. The latter often take advantage of the zero return cost and order two sizes of the same item, or two colours, or then calmly choose at home and return the least favorite item. In fact, returns do not always happen because an item is faulty or an object does not work. Well, now the companies are saying “enough”. From Yoox to Zara, from Amazon to Abercrombie & Fitch, companies intend to change pace.

The reasons? On the one hand there is the reason for “green”. The companies say they are at the forefront of protecting the environment: the ease of returns encourages “compulsive” purchasing and the more goods travel, the more polluting vehicles circulate. However, there is a less noble reason: expenses. From a logistical point of view, returns are expensive. Packages are prepared and shipped. If returned, the goods must travel in reverse. So you pay twice.

To get an idea of ​​the extent of the phenomenon, we refer to data from the National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade association in the world (includes department stores, independent retailers, restaurants, grocery stores): in America alone in 2022 the customers sent back approximately 17% of total merchandise purchased in 2022, totaling $816 billion. For sales services firm Inmar Intelligence, retailers spend $27 to handle the return of a $100 item purchased online. While the Wall Street Journal explains how companies lose around 50% of their margin on returns.

Numbers that have become too high for companies. So we run for cover. In the UK, 8 out of 10 retailers have decided to charge a fee for returning items, according to the New York Post. Zara started, which for about a year has been charging £1.95 to customers who want to return an item purchased online through delivery points managed by third parties (such as post offices). However, nothing changes for products returned in the physical stores of the Spanish chain. Paid returns also apply to the Japanese Uniqlo and the British Asos.

Even in America the path is that of paid returns. Amazon charges $1 to return items to a UPS store. According to the New York Post, Zara, Macy’s, Abercrombie & Fitch, J. Crew, H&M have imposed fees of up to $7 for returning items via postal returns.

Something is changing in Italy too. Zara keeps returns free only if you bring the item to the store. Home collection costs 4.95 euros “which will be deducted from the refund”.

With Yoox, the return is the responsibility of the customer. H&M Italia offers free returns for all members, otherwise we charge the amount of 2.99 euros.

The impression is therefore that a new revolution is coming for consumers, which will make them think twice when they click on the fateful wording “add to cart”.

