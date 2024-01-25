The next DLC for Splatoon 3 is coming in February

The next expansion for the latest installment of the incredibly fun Splatoon series is coming in February. The date was revealed in the form of an announcement video.

Back in June, more information was revealed about Splatoon 3’s second DLC, such as that it would be single-player content and have different gameplay than before. Even from the interview given to Famitsu at the time, a lot was revealed, not only the release date, but we don’t have to wait any longer:

Wave 2, or the Side Order DLC, will arrive on February 22nd, with familiar faces and newcomers to try to escape from the world ruled by the Order. Or from a tower, since during the add-on we will have to clear the levels of a tower from the vigilant guards of the Order and color it with chaos, moreover, if we have reached the end of the DLC, then we do not have to leave the game immediately, considering that we will have the opportunity to try many new combinations, which one can clear the tower faster.

