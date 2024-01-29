the next step could lead to full-scale war

#step #lead #fullscale #war

It was a day Mr. Biden and his team had been dreading for more than three months, according to The New York Times. A day when relatively small-scale attacks by Iranian proxies on American troops in the Middle East turned deadly and increased pressure on the US president to respond in kind.

After a drone strike in Jordan killed three American service members and injured two dozen others, Mr. Biden must decide how far he is willing to retaliate, risking the full-scale war he has sought to avoid since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas. caused the current Middle East crisis.

So far, Mr. Biden has carefully coordinated his response to more than 150 attacks by Iran-backed militants against U.S. forces in the region since Oct. 7. He has largely ignored most of those that have been successfully neutralized or caused little to no damage, and after more brazen attacks, such as attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis on ships in the Red Sea, he has allowed US forces to conduct limited strikes, mostly targeting buildings, weapons and infrastructure.

But the first deaths of American troops from enemy fire will require a different level of response, American officials said, and the president’s advisers agreed as they conferred with him by video conference on Sunday. The only thing left unclear is whether Mr. Biden will strike targets inside Iran itself, as Republican critics have urged him to do, saying he would be a “coward” if he didn’t.

“The question for Mr. Biden is whether he simply wants to react to events in the region, or whether he wants to send a larger message that tries to restore a sense of deterrence that has been absent in the region for several months,” Brian Katulis, Middle East director, told The New York Times. a senior research fellow at the institute who served in national security roles under President Bill Clinton.

“I’m sure they’re looking for some kind of ‘middle ground’ response,” he added, meaning a response “not too harsh” that would provoke an all-out war, “not too soft” that would only prolong the conflict, “but one that would seem appropriate.”

Mr. Biden did not indicate his intentions, but he promised to respond in some way. “The three American soldiers we lost were patriots in the highest sense,” he said in a statement. – We will try to be worthy of their honor and heroism. We will continue their commitment to the fight against terrorism. And have no doubt – we will bring all responsible persons to justice at the time and in the manner of our choosing.”

The attack in Jordan was not fundamentally different from what American forces had seen for more than three months, except that it was more successful. Administration officials and intelligence agencies were trying to determine on Sunday whether this was a deliberate Iranian attempt to escalate the conflict or whether it was meant to be the same limited attack its proxies are planning, but in this case it turned out that Americans were actually killed in a lucky coincidence.

U.S. officials have said for months they do not believe Iran wants outright war with the United States, and on Sunday they did not publicly change that assessment. But at the same time, officials said, Iran has used its proxy forces to increase pressure on the United States and Israel as the latter continues to crush Hamas in Gaza.

A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss classified information, said on Sunday that the United States did not believe the attack in Jordan was intended by Iran to start a wider war. But he cautioned that analysts are still gathering and evaluating available information to determine whether Iran ordered a more aggressive attack or whether the militant group decided to do it on its own.

While a wider conflict could serve Iran’s goals, U.S. officials have long believed that Tehran understands that direct war with the United States would be highly damaging. The Jordanian attack comes as some American officials have considered the idea that Iran may be on the verge of trying to rein in some of its proxies, but that theory may be disproved by the Jordanian attack.

Complicating Mr. Biden’s decision is the possibility that intensifying fighting with Iran may make it more difficult to end the fighting in Gaza. On Sunday, CIA Director William J. Burns met with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Paris to try to broker a deal that would see Israel halt its military campaign against Hamas for about two months in exchange for more than 100 hostages taken on Oct. 7. d., launch.

The Biden administration is also trying to negotiate a separate deal to avoid a wider conflict between Israel and another Iran-backed military group, Hezbollah, based in Lebanon.

On Sunday, Republicans wasted no time blaming Biden for the deaths of soldiers in Jordan, saying his failure to take stronger action over the past three months has left Iran and its proxies confident they can act with impunity.

“The whole world is now waiting for signs that the president is finally ready to use American force to force Iran to change its behavior,” said Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, said categorically: “Strike Iran now. Hit hard.”

Republicans said that Mr. Biden, by making concessions to Tehran’s mullahs, emboldened Iran. They cited his efforts to negotiate a new accord with Iran limiting its nuclear weapons program and a deal to secure the release of five imprisoned Americans in exchange for $6 billion in aid to Iran. dollars of its oil funds that had already been pledged to Tehran for humanitarian purposes under a policy approved under former President Donald Trump. This money was frozen a few days after October 7. An attack by the Iranian-backed Hamas movement.

“He left our troops as sitting ducks, and now we have three dead and dozens injured, unfortunately, just as I’ve been predicting would happen for months,” said Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas. – The only response to these attacks must be a crushing military response to Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and throughout the Middle East. Anyone else will confirm that Mr. Biden is a coward, unfit to be commander-in-chief.”

Meanwhile, Trump, who is now the Republican presidential candidate seeking to challenge Biden in 2024. The US presidential candidate took to social media on Sunday to say that “this attack would never have happened if I were president, there’s no way.”

But Iran and its proxies have indeed attacked the interests of the United States and its allies during Trump’s presidency, and at one point Trump called off a retaliatory strike that he believed would have been excessive. He later ordered a strike that killed a top Iranian general, but when Iran responded with missile strikes that injured but did not kill American troops, Trump ordered no further action.

In the past few months, Mr. Biden has ordered military strikes several times, including on Christmas Day. Just hours after a drone strike by Iranian-backed militants wounded three American service members, one of them critically, Mr. Biden ordered retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq.

He also ordered the US military to target a militant commander blamed for the attack; American forces carried out the order on January 4 with a drone strike in Baghdad that killed commander Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari.

So far, the only one since October 7. the American soldier who died in the region was not killed by fire, but during an operation in the Arabian Sea aimed at preventing the supply of Iranian weapons to the Houthi movement. Two Navy SEALs were killed last week when one fell overboard and the other dived to rescue him. October month. a civilian contractor in Iraq died after suffering a heart attack while taking cover from a drone strike that didn’t actually happen.

Biden was told of the attack in Jordan on Sunday morning in South Carolina, where he spent the weekend campaigning ahead of the Democratic primary. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with the president, as did national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his deputy, John Finer.

Later in the day, Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined a secure virtual discussion with Mr. Austin, Mr. Sullivan, Mr. Finer and other advisers, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Braun and the director of national intelligence. Avril D. Haines.

Later, the president discussed the matter during a visit to the Brookland Baptist Banquet Center in West Columbia, USA.

“We had a tough day in the Middle East last night,” he told the crowd. “We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases.” After a minute of silence, he added, “And we will answer.”

For example “The New York Times” inf.