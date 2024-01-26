The Next Xbox: 5 Improvements I Want to See

#Xbox #Improvements

This console could appear this year: the refresh of the Xbox Series X with the code name “Brooklin”. (Image: Microsoft)

If Microsoft’s plans haven’t changed, then we can expect the Xbox Series X refresh this year. Internally, the new console is codenamed “Brooklin” and a lot is already known about it. It is scheduled to appear at the end of October and will also cost 500 euros.

Regardless of whether the leaks turn out to be true or not, in my opinion there are a few rough edges that Microsoft should polish and I hope that this happens with the refresh.

1. An improved controller

The current Xbox controller isn’t a bad one, but there are things that need to be improved and compared to the competition, the Joy-Cons, the Nintendo Pro Controller and the DualSense, the Xbox controller simply doesn’t have much to offer. It’s just a controller in the classic sense.

In fact, a refresh of the Xbox controller was part of the leak and it should appear before the new console. The new gamepad is codenamed Sebile and is expected to bring the following improvements:

Direct-to-cloud connection for lower latency in cloud gaming

Bluetooth 5.2

Improved »Precision« feel

Vibration motors can be used as speakers

Accelerometer for wake-up function

Quieter buttons and joysticks

Modular joysticks designed to be more durable

The new Xbox controller is scheduled to appear in May. However, I don’t think it will look exactly as shown here. (Image: Microsoft)

I wish better analog sticks: The improvements definitely sound exciting! I’m particularly excited about the new joysticks. Not necessarily because they are intended to be modular, but because of the promise of improved longevity.

The current Xbox controller still uses mechanical potentiometers, which can wear out and cause drift. Perhaps the Sebile controller will use Hall sensors or some other technology that can prevent drifting.

And better bumpers: Another weak point I see with the Xbox controller is the RB and LB shoulder buttons. Unlike the competition, Xbox uses mechanical switches for these two, which can wear out quickly.

Broken bumpers are very common when playing games like Elden Ring or Monster Hunter, where they have to be pressed or held very often. I think membrane switches, like those used in the Dualsense or Pro Controller, are more suitable for these two buttons – but that’s just my two cents.

And what about the batteries? Personally, I don’t mind that the Xbox controller uses AA batteries. I actually find it practical because I always have a charged pair ready and never have to use a cable on the controller.

2. Unlicensed Bluetooth accessories

The Xbox Series X and S both support Bluetooth, but it is not possible to connect “ordinary” Bluetooth headphones or a Bluetooth keyboard. Instead, you mostly have to rely on licensed accessories.

Of course, it makes little sense to use Bluetooth headphones for gaming because they have a higher latency, but it would still be practical for games where every millisecond doesn’t count.

Whether this wish will become reality: I doubt it.

3. External drive

If the leak from the Xbox Series X refresh turns out to be true, then the new console will no longer have a drive installed and will rely entirely on digital downloads. For this purpose, the memory is increased by two terabytes.

This is what the new Xbox could look like – or rather X-Cylinder. (Image: Microsoft)

Physical games continue to lose popularity and are on the way out. However, there are still discs available for purchase for the Xbox Series generation, to which this refresh will certainly belong, and it would be a shame if you could no longer use them on the new console.

Maybe Microsoft will go the same way as Sony, which offers an optional drive with the new Playstation 5 Slim.

The PS5 Slim has a removable drive. Maybe Microsoft will go the same route? (Image: Sony)

I think this would still be desirable for the Brooklin console – for those who still like to collect games in disk form. For some Xbox Series S owners, an optional drive would certainly be a desirable addition.

4. Non-proprietary SSDs

If you want to expand the storage of your Xbox, you currently have to use one of the two SSD cards from Western Digital or Seagate – and when I look at the prices, I inevitably get flashbacks to the Playstation Vita’s proprietary memory cards.

The concept is simple: plug in and go. If necessary, you can also connect the SSD to other Xbox consoles – installed games are then immediately available. The disadvantage: the high price. (Image: Seagate)

You can also use other external hard drives and SSDs on the Xbox, but many games cannot be started from them. Before playing, these must always be copied to the internal memory.

I think the plug-and-play SSDs for the two Xbox consoles are brilliant in concept, but very overpriced. Either they have to be significantly cheaper or it should be possible to install conventional NVME SSDs – like with the Playstation 5.

5. Audio output on the console

The Xbox One generation still had it, the Series generation no longer had it: an audio output on the console.

If you operate the Xbox on a gaming monitor that doesn’t have an audio output or speakers, all you have left is the 3.5mm plug on the controller – or you can buy an HDMI extractor that can extract the audio signal from the HDMI output .

An audio output on the console in the form of a 3.5mm jack, USB-C port or Toslink would therefore be desirable. However, most of you will be more likely to connect your Xbox to your TV, so this change would just be a nice-to-have.

The look into the future

The Microsoft leak allows us to look far into the future. Consideration is being given to developing a new ARM operating system called ThinOS. The devices that will use it are intended to mix local computing power with cloud rendering.

ARM processor, ThinOS and hybrid cloud gaming: Is this what the future of Microsoft looks like? (Image: Microsoft)

This should make it possible to play games that would normally be too power-hungry on particularly inexpensive devices that cost less than $100. Microsoft Flight Simulator, for example, uses a similar principle in which textures are streamed via the cloud and the game is calculated locally.

It’s possible that Microsoft wants to expand on this technology in its next consoles.

Personally, I hope this becomes just one option among many. Locally installed games are still miles better than streamed ones – but I also like to be surprised.

Enough from me. What do you want from the next Xbox console? Have you already voted above? Feel free to discuss in the comments what the next Xbox should look like and what it should be able to do.