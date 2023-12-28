The nice gesture of a Kiabi employee with an autistic child

Thursday, December 28, 2023, 11:56

These dates are especially complicated for families who have a member with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This disease, which begins to develop at an early age in one in every hundred children – according to WHO calculations – directly affects the nervous system and the person’s cognitive ability. And although not all those who suffer from autism manifest it in the same way, auditory hypersensitivity is one of the health problems that affect them the most. Hence, the hustle and bustle of the Christmas holidays makes the day-to-day life of a family with an autistic member difficult, and even more so if it is a child.

For these people, finding someone to help them adapt to the circumstances of the place is of great help, and when that happens the families do not skimp on their gratitude. It happened to a mother who went last Tuesday to a Kiabi store in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz). The store employee immediately identified her son as a person with ASD and offered them special treatment.

The attention they received was so much to their liking that the woman wanted to thank the employee for the gesture she made. But she does not reside in this municipality of Cádiz, she was passing through at that time, so she went to her social networks in search of help and with the aim of finding the local worker. «I don’t know how to thank the girl who helped me yesterday at the Kiabi in La Línea de la Concepción. She gave me preference as a client, realizing in seconds that my son has ASD. Only his initials appear on the ticket, I don’t know how I could put a thank you sheet on it,” she wrote.

After a few hours, the tweet began to go viral and the clothing store itself made a commitment to the client to send her the message. «How excited we are to read you! We are glad that your experience has been so positive. We have just sent your message to the store to congratulate the colleague who helped you. Thank you very much for everything and we wish you happy holidays!

Not even two hours had passed when the employee contacted this mother. «Ayyy!!!! How exciting to see this! It’s me”. Very moved by the message that the woman had written on social networks, she wanted to highlight the need for this gesture to be normalized and occur in any situation in which a person with autism is involved. The employee said that she is a “kindergarten teacher” and that she carries her “deep-rooted vocation.” “Come whenever you want to our store,” she wrote to him as an invitation and along with several icons of hearts.

From there, those involved exchanged some brief messages that they left visible on the social network. Her mother thanked her for her words and asked her to “never change.” She emotionally insisted that “you just have to be human” and there was “nothing to be grateful for,” and she concluded the conversation by thanking him for her “words of love and affection.”

