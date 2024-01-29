The No.1 Safest Country in the World, These 4 Things Make Canada Safe and Comfortable

#No.1 #Safest #Country #World #Canada #Safe #Comfortable

Security is one of the factors in determining a holiday destination. If an area is known to be unsafe, then people will hesitate to visit it. On the other hand, a safe area will be a special attraction, especially for tourists.

A recent study by insurance company Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s State Travel Insurance, the top spot for the safest countries for tourists in 2023-24 is occupied by Canada. The assessment is carried out by considering various security issues, such as terrorism, health measures, weather emergencies, security of underrepresented groups, security for women, theft, and other health factors. Canada is also the right destination if you want solo travelling.

What makes Canada a safe and comfortable country?

(dmh/dmh)