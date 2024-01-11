The nominees for the DICE Awards are lined up

#nominees #DICE #Awards #lined
The winners of the Design Innovate Communicate Entertain Awards will be announced for the twenty-seventh time this year. There were 56 different titles in the twenty-three categories. Let’s see the full list!
This year, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences is awarding the greatest creations of the past year in the medium of video games for the twenty-seventh time. Thanks to the great crop, the list of candidates has also become sufficiently colorful, so that even titles that were somewhat relegated to the background at other award ceremonies will have a chance to win.
For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received nominations in no less than nine categories, ahead of Alan Wake 2’s eight nominations and Baldur’s Gate III’s seven nominations. There are also sparkling pieces among indie games: Cocoon, for example, received six nominations in various categories. Let’s see the full list of nominees before the winners are announced on February 15!
The best animation
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
The best character
- Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The best sound design
- Alan Wake 2
- COocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The best story
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action game of the year
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Remnant II
Adventure game of the year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family game of the year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing game of the year
- F-ZERO 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
RPG of the year
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Starfield
Sports game of the year
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
AR/VR Game of the Year
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile game of the year
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The best arrangement
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom