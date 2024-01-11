The nominees for the DICE Awards are lined up

#nominees #DICE #Awards #lined

The winners of the Design Innovate Communicate Entertain Awards will be announced for the twenty-seventh time this year. There were 56 different titles in the twenty-three categories. Let’s see the full list!

This year, the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences is awarding the greatest creations of the past year in the medium of video games for the twenty-seventh time. Thanks to the great crop, the list of candidates has also become sufficiently colorful, so that even titles that were somewhat relegated to the background at other award ceremonies will have a chance to win.

For example, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 received nominations in no less than nine categories, ahead of Alan Wake 2’s eight nominations and Baldur’s Gate III’s seven nominations. There are also sparkling pieces among indie games: Cocoon, for example, received six nominations in various categories. Let’s see the full list of nominees before the winners are announced on February 15!

The best animation

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield The best character

Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The best sound design

Alan Wake 2

COocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The best story

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Action game of the year

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Remnant II Adventure game of the year

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Family game of the year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 Racing game of the year

F-ZERO 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive RPG of the year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Starfield Sports game of the year

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One AR/VR Game of the Year

Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba Mobile game of the year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The best arrangement

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Game of the year