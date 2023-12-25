The North Korean dictator has such a luxury car that he couldn’t possibly have

#North #Korean #dictator #luxury #car #couldnt #possibly

Kim Jong Un has replaced his car with a new Maybach, even though the UN bans the export of such luxury vehicles to North Korea

According to the South Korean TV SBS news report, the North Korean leader arrived in a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 the other day to the National Congress of Mothers, which was held in Pyongyang, reports autoszektor.hu.

According to official international sanctions, such cars could not be imported into North Korea since 2006.

During his visit to Russia in September, Kim Jong Un used yet another Mercedes, which was transported by train to Vladivostok.

In 2010, a year before his death, his father, Kim Jong Il, ordered three million dollars worth of Mercedes-Benz and Audi cars that arrived in North Korea from China. Kim Jong Un also inherited his father’s fondness for Mercedes because he usually travels in Maybachs and Gelendwagens. However, in the fall of 2018, he arrived at the Pyongyang talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a Rolls-Royce Phantom luxury sedan, demonstratively defying the US sanctions policy in front of his guests.

However, the communist ruler of North Korea sometimes surprises the government. In the summer of 2018, for example, during a visit to a military unit, a picture was taken of him in the back seat of an old, dark green Lada Priora.