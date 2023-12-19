The north-south tunnel of the Berlin S-Bahn will be closed for six weeks from the beginning of January

    Source: dpa/Fabian Sommer

    12/19/23 | 7:14 p.m

    The S-Bahn trains run hundreds of times every day on the route between Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen. The wear and tear is high, which is why extensive work will be carried out there from January 5th. The tunnel is then completely closed – and some trains are rerouted.

    The north-south tunnel of the Berlin S-Bahn will be closed for six weeks from the beginning of January. From January 5th to February 16th, there will be no trains between Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen or between Yorckstrasse (Großgörschenstrasse) and Gesundbrunnen, as the parent company Deutsche Bahn announced on Tuesday.

    The reason is therefore extensive work to renew and maintain the route. Lines S1, S2, S25 and S26 are affected. Lines S1 and S2 will be rerouted via the Ringbahn route. A replacement bus service will be set up on the closed section.

    • S1 only runs Oranienburg–Gesundbrunnen–Westkreuz–Südkreuz–Spindlersfeld and Yorckstraße (Großgörschenstraße)–Wannsee, in night traffic on weekends Oranienburg–Gesundbrunnen.
    • S2 runs Monday to Friday only Südkreuz–Blankenfelde and Bernau–Bornholmer Straße–Ostkreuz–Hermannstraße, Saturdays and Sundays Bernau–Bornholmer Straße–Ostkreuz–Treptower Park, and in night traffic on weekends (Fri/Sat and Sat/Sun) only Bernau–Bornholmer Straße –Greifswalder Straße. The trips starting in Buch continue from Bornholmer Straße as S85 in the direction of Schöneweide / Grünau.
    • S25 only runs Priestweg–Teltow Stadt, and in night traffic on weekends only Südkreuz–Teltow Stadt and Hennigsdorf–Gesundbrunnen.
    • S26 runs Priestweg–Teltow city.

    Switch to regional trains

    The railway recommends that passengers switch to regional transport or the Ringbahn during the construction period. The RE8, RB10 and RB14 lines could be used between Südkreuz and the main train station. The RE3 and RE5 lines run between Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen. The FEX is available as an alternative between the main train station and Gesundbrunnen.

    During the construction period there will also be a change in the frequency of travel on the ring railway lines S41 and S42. Instead of running every five minutes, the trains run every five, five and ten minutes. In some cases there will be changes to departure times, frequency and platform changes throughout the construction period.

    New switches, rails and tracks

    According to the information, the construction work is extensive. Among other things, two switches at the Potsdamer Platz and Anhalter Bahnhof stations will be replaced and a total of 1.5 kilometers of tracks will be replaced. The entire track – ballast, sleepers and rails – will be rebuilt over a length of 1.2 kilometers. The entire tunnel including train stations will also be cleaned.

    According to Deutsche Bahn, the north-south route is one of the most heavily used sections of the S-Bahn network, with around 780 train journeys every day. “In addition, the winding route causes increased wear on the rails,” it continued.

