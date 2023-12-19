#northsouth #tunnel #Berlin #SBahn #closed #weeks #beginning #January
North-south tunnel of the Berlin S-Bahn closed for six weeks from the beginning of January | rbb24rbb24
Source: dpa/Fabian Sommer
Extensive construction work
12/19/23 | 7:14 p.m
The S-Bahn trains run hundreds of times every day on the route between Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen. The wear and tear is high, which is why extensive work will be carried out there from January 5th. The tunnel is then completely closed – and some trains are rerouted.
The north-south tunnel of the Berlin S-Bahn will be closed for six weeks from the beginning of January. From January 5th to February 16th, there will be no trains between Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen or between Yorckstrasse (Großgörschenstrasse) and Gesundbrunnen, as the parent company Deutsche Bahn announced on Tuesday.
The reason is therefore extensive work to renew and maintain the route. Lines S1, S2, S25 and S26 are affected. Lines S1 and S2 will be rerouted via the Ringbahn route. A replacement bus service will be set up on the closed section.
- S1 only runs Oranienburg–Gesundbrunnen–Westkreuz–Südkreuz–Spindlersfeld and Yorckstraße (Großgörschenstraße)–Wannsee, in night traffic on weekends Oranienburg–Gesundbrunnen.
- S2 runs Monday to Friday only Südkreuz–Blankenfelde and Bernau–Bornholmer Straße–Ostkreuz–Hermannstraße, Saturdays and Sundays Bernau–Bornholmer Straße–Ostkreuz–Treptower Park, and in night traffic on weekends (Fri/Sat and Sat/Sun) only Bernau–Bornholmer Straße –Greifswalder Straße. The trips starting in Buch continue from Bornholmer Straße as S85 in the direction of Schöneweide / Grünau.
- S25 only runs Priestweg–Teltow Stadt, and in night traffic on weekends only Südkreuz–Teltow Stadt and Hennigsdorf–Gesundbrunnen.
- S26 runs Priestweg–Teltow city.
Switch to regional trains
The railway recommends that passengers switch to regional transport or the Ringbahn during the construction period. The RE8, RB10 and RB14 lines could be used between Südkreuz and the main train station. The RE3 and RE5 lines run between Südkreuz and Gesundbrunnen. The FEX is available as an alternative between the main train station and Gesundbrunnen.
During the construction period there will also be a change in the frequency of travel on the ring railway lines S41 and S42. Instead of running every five minutes, the trains run every five, five and ten minutes. In some cases there will be changes to departure times, frequency and platform changes throughout the construction period.
New switches, rails and tracks
According to the information, the construction work is extensive. Among other things, two switches at the Potsdamer Platz and Anhalter Bahnhof stations will be replaced and a total of 1.5 kilometers of tracks will be replaced. The entire track – ballast, sleepers and rails – will be rebuilt over a length of 1.2 kilometers. The entire tunnel including train stations will also be cleaned.
According to Deutsche Bahn, the north-south route is one of the most heavily used sections of the S-Bahn network, with around 780 train journeys every day. “In addition, the winding route causes increased wear on the rails,” it continued.
Read articles in the mobile offer
GDL members vote for indefinite strikes at the railway
The north-south tunnel of the Berlin S-Bahn will be closed for six weeks from the beginning of January
Prime Minister Woidke puts the brakes on Environment Minister Vogel’s climate plan
Füchse Berlin get a home win against Stuttgart
What you can do if packages go missing
When it might get busy on the road, rail and at the airport
The federal election will be repeated on February 11th in 455 Berlin electoral districts
The federal election must be repeated in these electoral districts
A Wahl rod with 455 branches
Parties are promoting high participation in elections during the winter holidays
Cottbus, Babelsberg, Altglienicke and Luckenwalde in the first round check
Rail promises 30-minute intervals between Berlin and Cottbus from 2027
Union Berlin is aiming for a conciliatory end to the year against Cologne
Berlin buys district heating network from Vattenfall
Man is said to have shot at police car with a blank gun
The new north-south line S21 is to bypass Reichstag in two tunnels
Brandenburg waiters and chefs will soon receive significantly more money
New exhibition shows outstanding architecture in the countryside
Brandenburg will be 15 hectares larger
Minister of State for Culture relies on the district to operate the Tucholsky Museum
Interior Minister Stübgen rules out cooperation with the AfD
Two new emergency shelters for homeless people in Berlin
Refugees in the labor market – between “urgently needed” and rejection
Attack on Breitscheidplatz: “Time does not heal wounds”
More prosecutors on call on New Year’s Eve in Berlin
Employers and IG Metall agree on a deal for East Germany
A piece of German-German history casts off in the spring
“For me, what we’re playing this year is a miracle”
What is important when donating
87-year-old dies after car accident in Küstrin-Kietz
Less than every third avenue tree that was felled was replanted
Low vacancy rates make moving in Berlin and Potsdam difficult
These are the consequences of the abrupt end of the purchase bonus for electric cars
Berlin police take parents to task for New Year’s Eve
Thousands of farmers protest with tractors in Berlin
Berlin fire brigade extinguishes fire in an empty hall in Hellersdorf
Vatican allows same-sex couples to be blessed
Study sees rise in anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim attitudes
Frank Zander released from the clinic
No white Christmas again – instead rain and wind
Hertha striker Niederlechner suspended for two games
Leag is not building a waste incineration plant in Jänschwalde
BVB/Free Voters lose parliamentary group status in the state parliament
BVG has already towed around 7,500 vehicles this year
Police have their sights set on suspects after shots were fired at Halleschen Tor
“Eierhäuschen” renovation completed after four years
Vetschau is considering selling the Slavic castle in Raddusch
Delivery Hero is cutting jobs at its Berlin headquarters
Berlin allotment garden associations are opening their waiting lists again
Dozens of pensioners in Guben no longer receive “meals on wheels”.
How two people start a family without being a couple
“The most important thing is that the children are cared for”
BFC, BAK, Hertha II and Viktoria in the first round check
“People enjoy coming to Hertha’s stadium again”
19. Door: What are our names again?
18. Door: How hollow should it be
17th door: No Christmas, no Easter and no church
16. Door: The increase in culture? – Most Survivable!
15. Door: Attracted by really fast dreams
14th door: Lusatian reading corner behind Swiss facade
13th door: The meat factory crossing
12. Door: A military bat story with a soundtrack
11. Door: More walls are always possible
10. Door: An inheritance for good prospects
9. Door: You can hardly get a worse neighbor
8th door: In a large arc over the water
7. Door: Look deep into the glass past
6. Door: The longing without seagulls
5th door: Tell someone about the tree
4th door: If you want to shine, you have to cheat
3rd door: Learn to fly and practice landing
2nd door: brush of history
1st door: Hahohe, a green train station
rbb
© Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg