The (not) secret tip for a perfect figure, perfect for ‘party’ girls.

#secret #tip #perfect #figure #perfect #party #girls

After the long holiday, many girls still have to go out. party Socializing continuously for several days But partying must not be detrimental to your health. Not gaining weight and the body does not deteriorate What do you have to do today? Dr. Kridakorn Kasornkham, American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine doctor from Addlife Anti-Aging Center, 2nd floor, Life Center (Q House Lumpini), has some good (not) secret tips for getting in shape. Perfect for party girls.

1. Make a heavy breakfast. Don’t starve yourself and don’t let yourself be hungry before you go. party Try to focus on eating protein, including meat, eggs, and vegetables to keep you full for a long time.

2. Exercise before and after the party. Set rules for yourself every time you have a party. You must exercise before the party that morning and the morning after the party.

3. Schedule a clean day. Clean days should be scheduled before and after the party. Avoid fried foods, processed foods, sweets, and sugary drinks to compensate for the excess energy consumed at the party.

4. Focus on activities and talk often and meet friends. It’s a party. You should not focus on eating alone.

5. You should focus on walking and taking steps. To increase energy metabolism Including focusing on meeting friends and talking to make the body feel more full.

6. Drink water mainly. Try to drink water mainly. Avoid sugary drinks, soft drinks, and alcohol.

If you drink soft drinks and alcohol. Recommend soft drinks that have no calories. And drink no more than 1 drink of alcohol for women and 2 drinks for men, including wine (1 drink equals 150 ml.), beer (1 drink equals 360 ml.) or choose alcohol that is Low rye and low sugar such as wine (1 drink equals 150 ml.), light beer (1 drink equals 360 ml.), whiskey and gin (1 drink equals 45 ml.), etc.

7. Metabolism booster Tighten the figure

Nutrients that increase metabolism

Shaping tools Other firming

party You have to go. Your body has to be perfect. Let’s try to follow these techniques, ladies….