The Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro went through a strap test

#Nubia #Red #Magic #Pro #strap #test

The Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro was introduced in China a month ago, and is finally available in Europe. The gamer mobile recently came into the hands of videographer Zack Nelson, who performed his usual stress test on it. Although certain elements of the test are questionable, it still reveals something about what can be expected in connection with the smartphone if we are planning for the long term.

Overall, the smartphone performs well in the stress test, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves! In terms of scratch resistance, it does about the same as any other device with current glass coatings. The Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro starts to scratch at level six on the Mohs hardness scale, and the grooves get deeper and deeper at level seven.

In the introduction, we wrote that Zack Nelson’s stress test has questionable parts. Burning the display with a lighter is just like that, since in reality it is very rare for a mobile phone to become a victim of flames. In any case, the smartphone is equipped with an OLED screen, which behaves in such situations in the same way as most organic panels. Pixels affected by heat and fire turn white after a short time, about half a minute, and later mostly, but not completely, recover.

At the same time, we put mobile phones in our pockets, sit on them, and sometimes lie on them by accident, so the bending test is absolutely a test that reveals real information about the durability of the devices. There are phones that perform well and others that perform poorly on this test. If you might have expected that the active cooling of the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro would be the weak point of the device’s frame, you were wrong, because the novelty survived the bending test without any problems. It did not bend or break on either side.

We add in parentheses that active cooling may cause problems in the future, since it is still a moving part that constantly carries dirt into the interior of the smartphone. Apart from that, we can say that the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro can withstand the rigors and will probably be a companion for a long time for whoever chooses this device for gaming or anything else.

Source: JerryRigEverything

Follow too NapiDroid.hu-ta for the latest Android news!